311 Details '311 Day 2026' in Las Vegas This March

Rock band 311 has shared additional details of 311 Day 2026, taking place March 7-8 in Las Vegas. Attendees can expect the On The Record pre-party, including sets from Sitting on Saturn and The Unity All Stars on Friday, March 6th and special DJ sets on Saturday, March 7th and Sunday, March 8th.

Single-day tickets are now available for purchase along with a limited number of weekend passes, both available at 311day.com. Fans who are unable to attend can watch from home as 311 via Veeps for an exclusive livestream all weekend long. Both weekend and single-day live stream tickets are available for purchase now here.

This year marks the 26th annual 311 Day, with cruises alternating in off years and 12 curations in Las Vegas. For the first time, the celebration will expand beyond the stage into a citywide experience across Las Vegas, complete with activations, fan exhibits and special partnerships.

Highlights Include:

Special Performances: 311 will headline two nights of completely different live sets (March 7-8) with no repeated songs and a special one time only collaboration performance with the Blue Man Group for select songs.

311 Museum: A pop-up retrospective experience featuring artifacts, artwork, stage gear, and past poster creative from across the band’s history.

Side Stage Package: Fans can experience up to three songs from the side of the stage as part of a limited number of VIP upgrades.

Fans can also access VIP travel packages curated through Superfan, which include premium hotel accommodations, limited merch, and guaranteed entry to all official pre-parties and activations.

Leading up to the Festival, fans can catch the band on the Road To 311 Day Tour with stops including Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura. Tickets are on sale now, including special VIP packages for fans looking to get right up close to the action. Packages could include a meet & greet and individual photo with the entire band, early entry to the GA floor for the best views of the stage, a VIP-exclusive 311 poster, a VIP-exclusive 311 merchandise item, and other onsite benefits. For more info on VIP visit: superfan.live/311.

Upcoming Tour Dates

3/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

3/3 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center

3/4 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater [SOLD OUT]

3/7-3/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ 311 Day 2026

3/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Florida

8/1 – Thornville, OH @ Everwild Music Festival

Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith