SIEGEL’S BAGELMANIA Unveils February 26 Backroom Comedy Lineup

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Siegel’s Bagelmania has announced the lineup for its next Bagelmania Backroom Comedy night on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Hosted monthly by Las Vegas-based comedians Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg, the February show will feature Chris Clarke as headliner, with Kristeen Von Hagen, Gabe Quire, and Lauren Rochelle also appearing.

Clarke tours nationally and has collaborated with comedian Rob Schneider. He is known for his YouTube channel “Csnacks,” which has garnered more than 40 million views, and has appeared on the Cooking Channel and as a judge on Beat Bobby Flay.

The Bagelmania Backroom Comedy event will include a special menu featuring items from the restaurant’s delicatessen offerings, along with a full bar. The venue is open to guests ages 18 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available online at siegelsbagelmania.com/backroomcomedy. Tickets will also be sold at the door while supplies last.

Located near the Las Vegas Strip, Siegel’s Bagelmania is a Jewish delicatessen and bakery that has operated in Las Vegas since 1989. The 10,000-square-foot location features indoor and outdoor seating, private event space, a full bar, and an on-site bakery.