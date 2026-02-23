THE HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2026 To Return To The Smith Center

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Happy Together Tour 2026 will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for one night only on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. The touring concert package will feature The Association, The Troggs, Jason Scheff, Gary Puckett, The Fortunes, Ron Dante, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Tickets starting at $52 go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

Presented by Danny Zelisko Presents, the Happy Together Tour brings together artists associated with more than 60 Billboard Top 40 hits from the 1960s and 1970s. The 2026 lineup marks the return of The Association, known for hits including “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love,” and “Along Comes Mary.”

The Troggs will appear on the tour for the first time, performing songs including “Wild Thing,” “With a Girl Like You,” and “Love Is All Around.” Jason Scheff, former lead singer of Chicago from 1985 to 2016, will make his first appearance on the tour and perform songs including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “Feeling Stronger Every Day.”

Gary Puckett will return to the tour, performing songs including “Young Girl,” “Woman, Woman,” and “Lady Willpower.” The Fortunes will also make their Happy Together Tour debut, with songs including “You’ve Got Your Troubles,” “Here It Comes Again,” and “Freedom Come, Freedom Go.”

Ron Dante, known as the lead singer of The Archies, will perform “Sugar, Sugar” and will lead the traditional finale of “Happy Together.” The Vogues will perform songs including “Five O’Clock World” and “Turn Around, Look at Me.” The Cowsills will round out the bill with songs including “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” and “The Rain, The Park & Other Things.”

Artists for The Happy Together Tour 2026 are subject to change.

Ticket Information

The Smith Center Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two hours prior to each performance.