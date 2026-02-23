Ali Wong Extends 'ALI WONG LIVE' at Encore Theater, Las Vegas Due to High Demand

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of her highly anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for back-to-back shows this weekend, award-winning stand-up comedian, writer, and actress, Ali Wong, has announced a new slate of dates for her “Ali Wong Live” 2026 Tour.

Following fan demand across the U.S., Wong will expand the run in North America, including her return to the award-winning Encore Theater stage on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, and Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026; both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com and AliWong.com.

“Ali Wong Live” marks her return to the road with a fresh set of material that delivers her signature blend of fearless storytelling, hilarious honesty, and cultural commentary. Limited tickets remain for Wong's previously announced performances on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, and Saturday, Feb 28, 2026.

For tickets and additional information about Ali Wong at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

ABOUT ALI WONG

Ali Wong is an Emmy award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials "Baby Cobra," "Hard Knock Wife," and the Emmy-nominated "Don Wong." Her fourth special, “Single Lady,” earned her a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award, as well as an Emmy and Directors Guild of America Award nomination. Wong recently directed Frankie Quiñones' stand-up special "Damn That's Crazy" for Hulu as well as Sheng Wang's latest Netflix stand-up special.

In Spring 2023, Wong starred in and executive-produced the Netflix and A24 dark comedy "Beef" opposite Steven Yeun. The series premiered in April 2023 to widespread acclaim, receiving 8 Emmy Awards and 13 nominations. Wong's performance as Amy Lau earned her the Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for "Best Actress in a Limited Series." For her acting work, she also won the Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards. "Beef" received that year's Emmy and Critics Choice Awards for "Best Limited Series," won each of its nominated categories at the Golden Globes, and was honored by the American Film Institute in their Top Television Programs Of The Year.

In 2019, Wong co-wrote and starred in the romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” alongside Randall Park. She also executive-produced and voiced the lead in the offbeat and zany animated sitcom "Tuca and Bertie" and directed Sheng Wang's 2022 comedy special "Sweet and Juicy." In 2019, Wong released her New York Times bestselling autobiographical book, "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life." The book features heartfelt and hilarious letters addressed to her daughters.