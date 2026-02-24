Open-Door Playhouse to Debut New Podcast Play FOR THE RECORD in March

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open-Door Playhouse will continue its presentation of short plays in podcast form with the premiere of FOR THE RECORD…. beginning March 4, 2026. The new work will be available to stream online at opendoorplayhouse.org.

FOR THE RECORD…. follows an actor who, while leaving the theatre one night, is confronted by someone from his past. The production is directed by Gary Lamb, who also stars as Arlo. Larry Coleman appears as Spencer, with Marisa Chandler as the Soloist.

The play is written by F.J. Hartland, a Johnstown, Pennsylvania–based playwright and recipient of an M.F.A. from Carnegie Mellon University. His previous plays include TED, FAT AND FICTION, GAMES OF THE MIND, A PIANO PLAYER WITH SAD BROWN EYES, WHAT THE PUCK?, TINA, BE A GUEST, SMOKE AND FIRE, and others. In addition to his writing, Hartland has more than 100 directing credits and has worked as an actor.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020, providing playwrights, actors, and directors with a creative outlet during the industry shutdown. Since its inception, the company has presented short and one-act plays from writers across the United States and internationally. In 2021, Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the play CUSTODY, and in 2023, WHAT’S PRISON LIKE was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice category.

Productions are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, with sound engineering by David Peters. Sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle and music by Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

How to Listen

FOR THE RECORD…. will be available beginning March 4, 2026 at https://opendoorplayhouse.org. There is no paywall, and all plays are available to stream free of charge. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations to support new and emerging playwrights are tax-deductible and may be made through the company’s website.