BWW Feature: Travis Cloer sings online with his QuaranTunes Series

Award-winning Broadway and Las Vegas entertainer Travis Cloer sings, embraces his new fan club, and is working on his show, Here's Travis Cloer, with a tentative date of May 15.

Travis is a prolific entertainer with accolades that include a record-breaking run as the longest-running actor to play the role of Frankie Valli in the Grammy and Tony award-winning hit Jersey Boys, with over 2,200 performances. He has performed with the symphonies of Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Buffalo, and Las Vegas, along with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes.

Travis has now been singing to thousands of people with his QuaranTunes on Facebook with more music on his YouTube Channel.

"Since we are all stuck at home, I tried to figure out how to keep the music going, people entertained, and even keep me busy," Travis laughs. "I grabbed my guitar and started to sing an old hymn my dad used to sing all of the time in church, put it online, and people really responded. I decided to perform and put music online."

He is working on the QuaranTunes series with videos on Facebook and YouTube. Some of the music is Travis singing and play his guitar while some videos are produced with Travis doing different harmonies.

"I did a very cool version singing The Beach Boy's hit, 'Don't Worry Baby,' and added some Broadway tunes. I did a capella version, almost doo-wop, of 'On the Street Where You Live' from My Fair Lady.

He enlisted the help of his former Jersey Boys guys to sing another version of "Sherry," and they will be working on the project.

Then there was the launch of The List, Travis Cloer's Official Fan Club. Chris Revella became the newly named president of Travis Cloer's Fan Club. Travis had been working on managing his own fan club, and Chris stepped after speaking with his manager. She is just as enthusiastic about his music as Travis and offered to run the club. Special fans enjoyed a fun launch party held on March 6.

"I met Chris at a Mondays Dark show years ago. They support me so much, come to all of my shows, and traveled out of town to attend my performances. Chris and her husband support all of the artists, and I am thrilled to have her run my fan club," Travis says. The club is a wonderful way for everyone to stay connected, especially during these unique times.

Travis is planning on a live stage show since the launch of Here's Travis Cloer available on Amazon MP3, Google Play, and iTunes. He released his video of "Rainmaker" from Here's Travis Cloer on YouTube.

While Travis' show is tentatively scheduled for May 18 at The Space LV, everyone is urged to visit his Facebook page for updates. For more info, visit traviscloer.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories