BWW Feature: THE WOMEN IN ME at Green Valley Ranch Grand Events Center

For one night only, one woman will bring the top country female stars to the stage including Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline, and Dolly Parton. Kelly Vohnn, country artist, songwriter, and tribute artist, will headline The Women in Me at the Green Valley Ranch Grand Events Center on Sept. 14.

Special guest Stephanie Calvert will join Kelly on stage to sing the duet Reba recorded with Linda Davis, "Does He Love You?" A live band and backup singers add to the overall production of the show.

All of these artists are powerful women with incredible messages. "I recently wrote a song with Matt Dorman and Chuck Foley about this experience. These women don't define me but they have refined me as a powerful leader of my life and a woman in this society. I am really grateful to all of them as women as well as artists."

When Kelly decided to pursue a career as a country artist after working as an impersonator, Kelly started her own record label and recorded her debut CD, A New Beginning. The first single release she released was a remake of Patsy Cline's "Sweet Dreams" which reached No. 4 in two weeks on the Indie European charts. In November 2010, Kelly won the Reba McEntire look-alike contest in New York City hosted by Reba.

"All of these great women have overcome so much to get their messages out there. They show both men and women how to be strong individuals. I find it very powerful that I can portray that message on stage."

Originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Kelly began her career as an impersonator in the Keith Burton Tribute Show in Canada. She was pursuing her career as a single mother of three young children as she performed as Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, and Madonna as well as a singer and backup vocals. Along with her country roots, she has performed as a backup singer for Barbara Streisand and opened for Diana Ross. She rocks out backing up Lou Gramm (Foreigner), John Payne (ASIA), Steve Augeri (Journey), and Greg Rollie (Santana). She also hosts and performs in Vegas Gone Country in the V Theater.

Kelly tours, captivating fans in North America and Europe, and will be back on the road in California beginning next year. "I'm very excited about my show beginning to tour in January," she explained.

Her goal is to for the audience members to "Get ready for a fun experience on so many levels during the show. I hope I make you cry, laugh, and walk away, feeling better about yourself, even in our chaotic world."

Kelly Vohnn stars in The Women in Me at the Green Valley Ranch Grand Events Center on Sept. 14. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets may also be purchased at all Station Casinos Rewards Centers, Fiesta Casinos Rewards Centers by calling (800) 745-3000 or by clicking here.





