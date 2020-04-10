BWW Feature: MAMA'S WRANGLERS entertains online with latest online performances

Dreams do come true. Just ask Toni Jackson, the matriarch of Mama's Wranglers, a talented family of a mother and four of her adult children who sing 4-part vocal harmonies, plays an array of instruments, clogs, and entertains with well-loved songs and humor. One Dream to come true is the latest release of their DVD, Cowboy Stars, with a virtual launch party on April 10.

Mama's Wranglers have toured in 49 states, Canada, and Europe. Since 2001, the Wranglers have been performing western classics like "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Ghost Riders," "La Bamba," and "Kokomo."

Another one of her dreams was to open a theater and was on the right path; they decided to open the Firelight Barn Dinner Theater. The first theater was located in downtown Henderson as part of the redevelopment of the community.

When a new location opened up, a free-standing building (formerly a bank) still close to downtown Henderson, the family moved forward and debuted their new theater location. Dinner is served chuck wagon style, and there are options including vegetarian.

"I could see it become transformed as a chuckwagon dinner theater, and we opened October 2019," she explains.

Then COVID-19 happened.

The group decided to move their entertainment online and mix it up. The first online performance was a flashback to a previous performance.

"It was loads of fun, and so people who had seen the Wranglers perform in the past joined us," says Toni. "We streamed it live, so people were able to comment. It was wonderful to connect with our fans. We chatted and answered questions and have a good time."

Another way Mama's Wranglers are giving back to the community to send out their DVDs to assisted living centers and other senior citizen communities.

"We know that isolation is so difficult for them, and they might not be connected using social media and other technology. We want to entertain them and let them know they are not alone. We also want to support all entertainers and performing artists since we know we will come back stronger than ever."

The DVD, Cowboy Stars, performed by Mama's Wranglers and Jackson Family Band, was recorded in the Firelight Barn Dinner Theater. Mama's Wranglers will continue to entertain online until the theater can be reopened. Follow them on Facebook, and visit mamaswranglers.com and firelightbarn.com for most info and updates.





