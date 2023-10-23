BLIPPI Returns To Orleans Arena With THE WONDERFUL WORLD Tour, May 5

The Wonderful World Tour, presented by Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment, will bring a family-friendly musical party to the Orleans Arena on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The energetic and educational musical will feature global sensation Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique. The fun-filled, interactive event will include singing, dancing, monster trucks and more for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $29.50, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will be held at the Orleans Arena, located at 4500 Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103.