blippi returns to orleans arena with the wonderful world tour, may 5, 2024
POPULAR
The Wonderful World Tour, presented by Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment, will bring a family-friendly musical party to the Orleans Arena on Sunday, May 5, 2024.
The energetic and educational musical will feature global sensation Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique. The fun-filled, interactive event will include singing, dancing, monster trucks and more for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $29.50, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will be held at the Orleans Arena, located at 4500 Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103.
Videos
|Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
|Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
|All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
|Chicago (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (1/16-1/21)
|OvEn
Open-Door Playhouse (10/25-11/25)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
|Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
|Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You