BLIPPI Returns To Orleans Arena With THE WONDERFUL WORLD Tour, May 5

blippi returns to orleans arena with the wonderful world tour, may 5, 2024

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

The Wonderful World Tour, presented by Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment, will bring a family-friendly musical party to the Orleans Arena on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The energetic and educational musical will feature global sensation Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique. The fun-filled, interactive event will include singing, dancing, monster trucks and more for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $29.50, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.  Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will be held at the Orleans Arena, located at 4500 Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
November First Friday Art Walk Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month, November 3 Photo
November First Friday Art Walk Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month, November 3

Celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month on November 3rd's First Friday in Downtown Las Vegas. Featuring artist Avis Charley and a closing performance from the Ted Sablay band.

2
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson is Coming To M Resort Spa Casino Photo
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson is Coming To M Resort Spa Casino

Don't miss The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson, at M Resort Spa Casino in January. Get your tickets starting Friday, October 27.

3
Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career Photo
Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career

Debbie Reynolds is an iconic star who influenced the movies, Broadway, and Las Vegas. The Persona. The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas celebrates her time in the glitz and glamour of the neon capital. The Neon Museum has curated and opened this exhibit to the public inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery through Oct. 26.

4
Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings The Be Funny Tour To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With T Photo
Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings The Be Funny Tour To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With Three-Night Engagement

Today, widely-beloved comedian, Nate Bargatze, announced his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement as part of his continued 2023-2024 The Be Funny Tour. Praised for his clean and family-friendly stand-up, Bargatze is set to deliver six unforgettable performances throughout his awaited return to Encore Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Chicago (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (1/16-1/21)
OvEn in Las Vegas OvEn
Open-Door Playhouse (10/25-11/25)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You