Ali Siddiq Will Return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in March 2026

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Ali Siddiq will return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The event marks the final leg of Siddiq’s In the Shadows Tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Siddiq developed his storytelling style during his time incarcerated, later transforming those experiences into acclaimed stand-up work. He is the first comedian to release a four-part series of comedy specials — The Domino Effect Parts 1–4 — which have collectively surpassed 50 million views on YouTube.

In 2025, Siddiq expanded his body of work with three new specials: My Two Sons (May 11), Rugged (June 15), and Ali Siddiq Presents Marcus D. Wiley: Marriage is Major Surgery (February 12), which he executive produced. Together, these projects have accumulated more than 19 million views and rank among the top 10 most-watched comedy specials of the year.

ABOUT ALI SIDDIQ

Ali Siddiq first gained national attention with appearances on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Live from Gotham, and Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, where his story “Mexicans Got on Boots” went viral with over 18 million views. His Comedy Central special It’s Bigger Than These Bars (2018) was filmed inside a Texas jail, revisiting the setting that shaped his early life and comedy.

A frequent guest on podcasts and television programs, Siddiq has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Breakfast Club, Club Shay Shay, 85 South, Good Morning America, and Are You Garbage, among others.