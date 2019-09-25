Urban Peace Watch Party Set For Sunday In Downtown KC

How about watching our undefeated Kansas City Chiefs AND helping to make Kansas City a more peaceful community?

This Sunday, Sept. 29, come to Urban Peace Watch Party at The Otten on Main, (2018 Main Street), Kansas City, Missouri being put on by local volunteers working to counter the violence in our community. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for indoor tailgating with food and refreshments, a variety of games (Dominoes, Jenga, bag games, etc.) and pre-game entertainment. Then stay to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on big screen TVs, including two on the rooftop deck! The party is a BYOB event with setups available.

Tickets are $20 at the door and include games and entertainment. Food vendors will over a variety of items for purchase including burgers and barbecue. A portion of the proceeds of the Urban Peace Watch Party will benefit two local organizations countering violence in the community - Healing Pathways Victim Service Agency and Stop the Violence KC.

The Watch Party is the brainchild of Aisha Ogletree, who volunteers with both organizations. Olgetree is dedicated to helping people and making a difference in Kansas City, despite the rising murder rate and other violent crimes.

"I am a believer in my community and being proactive instead of reactive is my strategy," Ogletree said. "All cultures coming together and socializing and supporting a cause and rallying behind our Kansas City Chiefs as ONE is an effort to restore urban peace."

Since 2012, Healing Pathway Victim Service Agency has been assisting the smallest co-victims of homicide helping more than 1,000 children in the Kansas City metro area that have lost a parent, caretaker or sibling to murder.

"We are most appreciative of this vital event," said Monica Roberts with Healing Pathways. "The Urban Peace Watch Party is a movement toward positive partnership, peace and the restoration of happiness among our community members. As a nonprofit that operates through volunteerism, we are thankful that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the children of our program," Roberts said.

Stop the Violence KC focuses on crime prevention and awareness, mentoring and empowerment in its effort to promote peace.

Come cheer on our Chiefs and move Kansas City to becoming a more peaceful community!





