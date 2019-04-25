Theatre In The Park Production Of Musical FOREVER PLAID Enters Second Week

Wax nostalgic with one of the most popular musicals in recent memory with Theatre in the Park (TIP) INDOOR's production of FOREVER PLAID opening Friday night, April 19, for its three-week run.

The first production for TIP's 2019 50th season offerings, FOREVER PLAID is a fun revue packed with classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies! Rated PG, FOREVER PLAID continues April 20, 21, 26, 26, 28, May 2, 3, 4, and 5; evening performances are 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m. (complete list of performance times can be found online at theatreinthepark.org)

FOREVER PLAID tells the story of four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols - The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company, they became the group "Forever Plaid".

On the way to their first big gig, the "Plaids" are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of FOREVER PLAID begins. Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the "Plaids" are a guaranteed smash! Audiences will croon along with beloved songs from the 1950s, including "Day-O," Three Coins in a Fountain," "Rocka-a My Soul" and "Heart and Soul". The delightful patter of the "Plaids" is sure to keep audiences laughing through the entire show.

Veteran Actor, Director and a TIP favorite Jay Coombes, directs and choreographs four very talented local high school students- in FOREVER PLAID. Michelle Allen McIntire also wears two hats serving as both music director and conductor.

"You should come see these young men shine portraying an era they knew nothing about, yet they embody it fully," Coombes said. "So come for the music and stay for the fun."

TIP INDOOR productions are held in the Black Box Theatre of the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf in Overland Park. INDOOR tickets are reserved seating but prices vary; pricing is available on line.

After FOREVER PLAID completes its run in early May, it's full-steam ahead for TIP's Fabulous 50th OUTDOOR season! This "Golden" 50th anniversary season offers an incredible line-up of family musical favorites. This summer's lineup includes two TIP premiers*:

ANNIE (June 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 & 15; directed by Tim Bair; rated G)

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG* (June 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28 & 29; directed by Julie Ewing; rated PG)

THE MUSIC MAN (July 5, 6, 7 and 10, 11, 12 & 13; directed by Chris McCoy; rated PG)

MATILDA, THE MUSICAL* (July 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26 & 27; directed by Mark Swezey; rated PG)

THE WIZARD OF OZ (Aug. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 & 10; directed by Tiffany Schweigert; rated G)

Full details can be found online at theatreinthepark.org

Theatre in the Park is a program of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. TIP is the largest outdoor community theater in the country, and has been providing quality theatre entertainment in the community for more than four decades. Program sponsors are Advent Health and First National Bank.

For more information about 2019 TIP productions, please visit www.theatreinthepark.org.





