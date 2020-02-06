Starlight Now Accepting Applications for 2020 Vincent Legacy Scholarships

Now in its 15th year, Starlight's Vincent Legacy Scholarship program continues to offer a unique opportunity to ethnically diverse middle school students in the Kansas City metro. Established in 2006 by community leaders Greg and Rebecca Reid, the scholarship is intended for students wishing to pursue professional training in the performing arts. To date, Starlight has awarded 40 Vincent Legacy Scholarships with a total value of $97,500.

Not only do scholarship winners receive financial aid for their performing arts training, but the students join a talented pool of former scholars and adult mentors whose mission is to guide and encourage the students as they advance in their careers. Students attend an annual welcome event and holiday reunion for scholars and their families, as well as receive an invitation to see some of Starlight's Broadway shows throughout the summer.

Application materials are now available for the 2020 Vincent Legacy Scholarship, and Starlight encourages qualified students in grades 6, 7 and 8 to apply for this unique opportunity. The deadline for 2020 Vincent Legacy Scholarship applications is Friday, February 21. In addition to meeting ethnic and financial criteria, students must show a passion for the performing arts, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 (B), attend school regularly with no unexcused absences, and demonstrate an interest in community service.

To apply, students must submit a completed application (available at kcstarlight.com), a letter of recommendation (one page or less) from the student's parent or guardian describing the student's current performance interests and how the student would benefit from the scholarship, and one letter from the student describing his/her/their personal goals to gain new or improved skills in the performing arts.

All applications received by the February 21 deadline will be reviewed, and a limited number of finalists will be invited to audition at Starlight on Saturday, March 28. In April, Starlight will award two or more scholarships, each paying for $2,500 of dance, vocal and/or acting training for the recipients. All eligibility requirements and application forms are available at www.kcstarlight.com/education. For additional information, email education@kcstarlight.com or call 816.997.1134.

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts and Indoors shows in addition to offering extensive community outreach and educational programming, including classes, scholarships and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, a museum, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.





