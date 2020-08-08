Springfield Regional Opera Postpones PAGLIACCI and TURANDOT; Announces Plans For 'NEW New Season'

The new season will feature six smaller performances.

Springfield Regional Opera has pushed back two major productions set for the upcoming season, Pagliacci and Turandot, Springfield News-Leader reports.

"When we released our 'weather forecast' earlier in the summer, we hoped for sunny skies and improving conditions for our planned season events," opera leaders said in an email newsletter. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 has not cooperated."

"We want to offer escapism for those who attend our live shows, but it's going to be difficult," Sean Spyres, education director and business manager at the opera, told Springfield News-Leader. "In the meantime, we know we are going to have to get very creative with staging."

The opera is now working on its "NEW new" season, featuring six smaller performance, including "La Serva Padrona (The Servant Turned Mistress)," recitals by divas Jennifer Forni and Tara Stafford Spyres, an operatic pop-up dinner at Harvest restaurant, and jazz musical "The Real Ambassadors."

"We are happy with our new season," Spyres said. "I'm hoping the viewing options and in-person guidelines will encourage opera patrons to purchase tickets, but we will have to see how they respond and evaluate show by show."

Read more on Springfield News-Leader.

