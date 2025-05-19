Shoshana Bean Will Host KC SuperStar Finals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shoshana Bean, Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony-nominated performer, has been announced as the host for the 2025 KC SuperStar Finals on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Yardley Hall in the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College.

Bean is renowned for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence. Most recently, she captivated audiences with her portrayal of "Jersey" in Alicia Keys' new musical "Hell's Kitchen," earning critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. She has also been recognized for her starring role as Susan Young in "Mr. Saturday Night," which earned her both Tony and Grammy nominations in 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shoshana Bean as the host for this year's KC SuperStar Finals," said Tammy Ruder, KC SuperStar producer and director. "Shoshana's immense talent and passion for the arts will elevate the evening, and her presence is a true testament to the importance of nurturing young voices and fostering opportunities for artistic growth. We can't wait to celebrate this year's talented finalists with her."

A trailblazer on Broadway, Shoshana made history as the first replacement for Elphaba in "Wicked" and later starred as Jenna in "Waitress." She has also appeared in the original Broadway cast of "Hairspray," the 2000 revival of "Godspell," and the City Center Encores production of "Songs for a New World." Her portrayal of Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" earned her an IRNE Award, and her performance as CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway production of "Beaches" earned a Jeff Award nomination.

Beyond the theater, Shoshana has made significant strides in music and film. She has released six independent studio albums and EPs, including projects that topped both the iTunes and Billboard charts. Her music has been featured in films and television, including "Sing," "Sing 2," "Enchanted," "Jersey Boys," "Glee," and "Galavant." Additionally, Shoshana's on-screen credits include appearances in "Bloodline," "Bill & Ted Face the Music," and "Great Performances: 50 Years of Broadway's Best." Most recently, she filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

Since its conception, KC SuperStar has had high school aged participants from across the metropolitan area compete, and several competitors have continued to perform professionally. KC SuperStar awards over $22,000 in scholarships annually to the top 10 finalists. In addition to a $10,000 scholarship for the winner, other singers will be awarded scholarships, including $5,000 for second place, $2,500 for third place, $1,000 for fourth place and $500 each for all other finalists.

As The J's major fundraising event, KC SuperStar provides financial assistance to members so they can participate in its many services, including the Child Development Center, J Camp, health and fitness, and programming, meals and transportation for Heritage, The J's Lifelong Learning program for Adults 55+. A portion of funds raised goes to The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund supporting performing arts education and training programs for youth ages 14-21.

