Schedule Changes Announced At The Coterie

In accordance with Kansas City's State of Emergency proclamation, and per new CDC guidance, The Coterie has cancelled all remaining performances of Puffs, originally set to close Sunday, March 22, as well as postponed their upcoming production of Pete the Cat, originally scheduled to run April 7 - May 17, 2020.



The health and safety of audiences, staff, and artists is of the utmost importance at The Coterie and cancelling performances is an extremely difficult decision to make, however it is the socially responsible thing to do in order to best serve the community.



Details about rescheduling the run of Pete the Cat will be forthcoming. Details about performance cancellations and options for ticket buyers is posted on The Coterie's website at thecoterie.org/news-updates.



Currently, The Coterie plans to resume its mainstage performance schedule this summer with Disney's The Little Mermaid, beginning June 16, 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You