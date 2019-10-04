Richard O'Brien's ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to KC

Everyone's favorite rock musical, Richard O'Brien's ROCKY HORROR SHOW, returns LIVE to Kansas City by popular demand and Presented by Padgett Productions for its 4th consecutive year, officially making this a Kansas City tradition! Performances are already starting to sell out, so do not wait to get tickets!

This is the full live stage production of the ROCKY HORROR SHOW with a live band and live actors singing and performing live. This is NOT a shadow cast. Although a live stage production, audience participation is not required, but is highly encouraged. Audience members are also welcome to dress up as their favorite ROCKY characters! This popular show tends to sell out every year it comes to Kansas City, and this year they are even adding a special Halloween performance and party, where Halloween ticket holders will not only get to attend the live show that night, but will also get to stay for a Halloween party with the cast that will feature the band TURN OF THE CENTURY, who will be rocking out all the hit singles, spanning Alternative, Pop & Rock genres from the early 90's to 2000's... perhaps even with a spooky twist!

This show will be performed at the same location it has been presented in previous years, which is the Louis Curtiss Studio Building at 1118 McGee St, Kansas City, MO. (Formerly Prohibition Hall)

Tickets and further details are available at www.RockyHorrorKC.com and are only $25 for General Admission Seating, with the add-on option to purchase an Audience Participation Prop Bag. The Halloween Party Package is also available online and includes admission into the special Halloween Performance, as well as the post-show Halloween Party, a special commemorative Halloween T-Shirt and 2 drink tickets (any drinks beyond that are on you)

Produced and Directed by Nick Padgett with Musical Direction by Tim Braselton. Costumes & Makeup by Francie Kapono-Kuzila. Lighting Design by Kate Sanders. Sound Design by Salem Summers with Stage Management provided by Sonia Jacobson.

Featuring Nick Padgett as Frank 'N' Furter, Lacy Goettling as Janet Weiss, Brandon Olsen as Brad Majors, Travis Holt as Riff-Raff, Jill Smith as Magenta, Christoph Nevins as Rocky during 8pm performances, Cameron Gunter as Rocky during Midnight performances, Ray Ettinger as Narrator, Justin Moss as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Chelsea Anglemyer as Columbia, Kristen Altoro as Trixie, Elise Campagna as Phantom, Katie Pugh as Phantom/Dance Captain and Maria Savoy as Phantom.

Band includes Tim Braselton on Keyboard, Nick Panda on Drums, Brooke Kafka on Saxophone, Ben Byard on Guitar and Mark Johnson on Bass.

Please note that this show features Adult Language, Sexual Situations and Partial Nudity and is geared towards a Mature Audience.









Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You