New Start Time Announced for Park ICM Presents Piano Studio Concert, March 24

Park International Center for Music (Park ICM) announced today that their 2020-2021 Season would continue on March 24th with an entire concert devoted to piano lovers.

The concert is free and freely available at Park ICM. Note: Due to the length of the program with six performers, the concert start time has been changed by the venue from previously released 7:30 p.m. to the new time of 7:00 p.m.

"It is extremely important for students to have performance opportunities," said Park ICM Artistic Director Stanislav Ioudenitch, "Any musician needs to have the practical training of performing. That's what we're trained to do . . . to perform in public. These young artists in my piano studio are quite successful musicians already. They are award winning musicians, so something not to miss."

The exciting line-up of artists includes all six of Park ICM's piano studio, including Van Cliburn Silver Medalist and Tchaikovsky Bronze Medalist Kenny Broberg.

Other ICM students of note on the program include Artem Kuznetsov, Ilya Shmukler, Sihao Qin, Kyoshiro Hirama and Anastasia Vorotnaya.

Tune into the Park ICM Piano Studio in Concert, Wednesday, March 24th, 2021, broadcast from the 1900 Building, 7:00 p.m. More information and broadcast link available at ICM.PARK.EDU. No in person seating available. Virtual only. Note: Due to the length of the program with six performers, the concert start time has been changed by the venue from previously released 7:30 p.m. to the new time of 7:00 p.m.