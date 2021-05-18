Lyric Opera Of KC Announces New Visual Identity

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler today announced the new visual identity of the Company.

"Today, Lyric Opera of Kansas City launches a new visual identity which reintroduces who we are to the community," stated Sandler. "Our work over the past few years has centered on moving forward, with ever- higher production values, casting, staging of new works, producing more diverse programs and programs which reach ever broader communities. Throughout the pandemic, we have produced innovative and creative projects to share with the community. We will continue to do so in the future. We feel that our new image represents these values. We want to excite your senses with the unexpected and invite you to open your world."

"Our mission is to make Lyric Opera indispensable to the public through transformational opera experiences and community engagement which captures the hearts and minds of our audiences. Lyric Opera of Kansas City promises to excite your senses. We produce immersive sensory experiences on a grand scale that provide audiences with a shared experience which enlivens their senses and enriches their lives. We will open your world."

For more information, please visit www.kcopera.org.