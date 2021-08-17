Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces New Artistic Team

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden today announced the appointment of three new hires in a restructuring of the Artistic Department: Nelson T. Eusebio III as Associate Artistic Director, Hallie Gordon as Director of Artistic Development and Yetunde Felix-Ukwu as Artistic Associate. Nelson T. Eusebio III and Hallie Gordon will begin October 1, 2021. Yetunde Felix-Ukwu had temporarily held the position of Artistic Associate during the 2020-2021 season and will now continue in this role.

As Associate Artistic Director, Nelson Eusebio will work collaboratively with the Artistic Director to create, produce, and support all artistic programming and initiatives at KCRep . Coming from New York, he brings his experience with reimagined and inclusively cast classics as a director, having directed theatre, opera, and site-specific festivals across the country, including at the Public Theater, Baltimore Center Stage, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and St. Louis Rep. Hallie Gordon will lead new play development and produce all literary and new works programs and initiatives at KCRep including the OriginKC: New Works Program. She brings a wealth of artistic connections and organizational insights and acumen from her nearly 20 years at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, Illinois.

Originally from Washington, D.C., and a graduate of the University of Missouri- Kansas City Theatre, Felix-Ukwu will lead casting, artistic community engagement and support the Associate Artistic Director to line produce productions in both theatres as well as site specific and community connected productions.

Carden stated, "This has been a long time coming and I could not be more thrilled to announce the addition of Nelson, Hallie and Yetunde to our artistic team and KCRep. Their combined talents, experience and perspectives will profoundly shape the future of KCRep and how we serve and connect to our Kansas City community. I am grateful to each of them for joining us at KCRep and am excited to collaborate with these inspiring artistic leaders as we create transformative theatre experiences for all in Kansas City."