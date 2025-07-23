Kansas City Jazz Orchestra To Present SPOTLIGHT: CHARLIE PARKER Featuring Lonnie McFadden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kansas City’s month-long Spotlight: Charlie Parker celebration will culminate in a dynamic concert led by trumpet virtuoso Lonnie McFadden and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. The one-night-only event will be held at Stephen Metzler Hall at The Folly Theater, honoring the life and legacy of Kansas City native and bebop pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker.

Presented in partnership with KC Jazz ALIVE, the concert will offer a big band tribute to Parker’s revolutionary artistry, with McFadden bringing his signature energy and storytelling flair to the stage.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this culminating event,” said Spotlight: Charlie Parker co-chairs Emily Behrmann and Demetrius Smiley. “Charlie Parker's influence lives on in Kansas City, and this concert is a powerful way to celebrate his contributions to jazz and beyond.”

“Bird changed the course of jazz forever,” added Clint Ashlock, Artistic Director of the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. “With Lonnie McFadden leading the way, audiences can expect an unforgettable night of Kansas City big band bebop.”

The performance is the finale of the Spotlight: Charlie Parker series, which has included concerts, walking tours, and panel discussions exploring Parker’s legacy in his hometown. For a full schedule of events, visit www.kcjazzalive.org.

Tickets begin at $28 and are available through the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra at www.kcjo.org/tickets.