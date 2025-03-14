Kansas City Ballet Announces 2025-2026 Season & Subscriptions On Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney has announced the company’s 2025-2026 season, which opens with Swan Lake, continues with Stars and Stripes, a collection of three short dance works celebrating our country’s 250th anniversary, and concludes with Septime Webre’s The Great Gatsby.

Along with the season, Carney is pleased to note the return of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, this year opening Thanksgiving weekend thru Dec. 24, New Moves performances of new choreographic works Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026, and the latest in the Family Series, Snow White, Feb. 27-March 1, 2026. High-res photos, artwork and more can be found at flickr.com/photos/67555847@N06/sets/.

Carney stated, “I'm thrilled to be presenting such an incredible lineup of world-renowned works and newly minted creations to our devoted audiences in my 13th season as Kansas City Ballet’s artistic director. This season is a true celebration of dance, showcasing both timeless masterpieces and exciting new visions. From the return of the iconic Swan Lake to the vibrant energy of Stars and Stripes, featuring works by George Balanchine and Agnes De Mille, and a fresh, exciting world premiere by Caili Quan, there is something for everyone. We’re also delighted to bring the Kansas City premiere of The Great Gatsby to the stage and introduce our latest family-friendly production, Snow White. With the return of New Moves and our beloved The Nutcracker, we are ready to bring joy and inspiration to our community. I can’t wait to share these unforgettable experiences with you all and continue Kansas City Ballet’s legacy of excellence on stage.”

Kansas City Ballet’s three-show season package includes Swan Lake, Stars and Stripes and The Great Gatsby and ranges from $75 to $333—a savings of 25% compared with single-ticket prices. The 2025-2026 subscriptions are now available online at kcballet.org or by calling the Kansas City Ballet Box Office at 816.931.8993, Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Subscribers can add on The Nutcracker, New Moves and Snow White and save 25% on those single ticket prices before they go on sale to the public.

Kansas City Ballet 2025-2026 Season

Swan Lake

Oct. 17-26, 2025

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Music performed live by Kansas City Symphony

Choreography: Devon Carney after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov

Music: Peter I. Tchaikovsky

Perhaps the most beloved ballet of all time, Swan Lake returns to Kansas City Ballet, captivating audiences with its iconic struggle of good versus evil set to the most lavishly romantic music ever written. Be swept along by the dramatic leading roles, stunning corps de ballet, and the haunting beauty of its darkly poetic story. This is the immortal love story of a wicked sorcerer who captures the beautiful Princess Odette and turns her into a swan. His evil spell can only be broken when a young prince pledges his love and marries her. Should he betray her, she will remain a swan forever. Featuring the technical precision and emotional depth of dozens of dancers, Swan Lake is brought to life with impeccable costumes and sets, showcasing the best of classical ballet in every movement. This performance is supported in part by Kansas City Ballet Guild.

The Nutcracker

Nov. 29-Dec. 24, 2025

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography: Devon Carney

Music: Peter I. Tchaikovsky

Music performed by Kansas City Symphony

A cherished Kansas City holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, returns to fill the stage with magic and enchantment. Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s timeless tale, this Victorian-era classic follows Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier, and the Sugar Plum Fairy on a captivating journey filled with fantasy and delight. With dazzling costumes, breathtaking scenery, and mesmerizing choreography, this performance will transport you to a world of imagination. With performances starting Thanksgiving weekend and running through Dec. 24, celebrate the joy of the season and rediscover the magic of childhood! Kansas City Ballet’s The Nutcracker is presented by Bank of America.

New Moves

Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026

Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

New Moves, one of Kansas City Ballet’s most anticipated performances, offers a captivating showcase of contemporary ballet. This exclusive production allows audiences to experience the next generation of visionary choreographers in action. Set in the 180-seat Frost Studio Theater at the Bolender Center, New Moves is an up-close and intimate experience for both dancers and viewers. Don’t miss the chance to witness our talented artists and emerging choreographers push the boundaries of expression through bold, athletic, and passionate new dance works! This performance is supported in part by Jeffrey J. Bentley Fund for Innovation & Creativity.

Family Series - Snow White

Feb. 27 – March 1, 2026

Folly Theater

Choreography: Bruce Wells

Music: Jules Massenet

Celebrate the power of friendship and love with the hour-long, narrated version of Snow White, Kansas City Ballet’s second installment of their Family Series. Journey with these classic characters as they prove that real beauty comes from within, and that belonging can be found in surprising places. With choreography by Bruce Wells and performed by Kansas City Ballet’s Second Company, Snow White was designed especially for young audiences and is a perfect introduction to theater and dance.

Stars and Stripes

March 20-29, 2026

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Music performed by Kansas City Symphony

Celebrate Kansas City Ballet’s tribute to our country’s 250th anniversary with a thrilling dance journey. Experience George Balanchine’s Stars and Stripes, a patriotic masterpiece that dazzles with bold choreography and honors the pride and power of America with lushly orchestrated music that celebrates America. Then, travel to the American West with Agnes De Mille’s Rodeo, a dynamic ballet blending athleticism, energy, and vibrant storytelling. The program will also feature a world premiere by innovative choreographer Caili Quan, whose contemporary works push the boundaries of dance. This unforgettable performance will leave you with a deep appreciation for the power of movement and expression, and a continued love for America.

Featuring:

Stars and Stripes

Choreography: George Balanchine

Music: John Philip Sousa, orchestrated by Hershy Kay

Celebrate the pride and power of America with Stars and Stripes, a patriotic ballet that dazzles with vibrant energy and bold choreography. Set to the rousing music of John Philip Sousa, this high-energy performance brings the spirit of the nation to life through precision, strength, and vibrant movement. With its military-inspired formations and exhilarating rhythms, Stars and Stripes is a tribute to the unity and pride of the American spirit, making it a must-see celebration of patriotism on stage. Stars and Stripes is supported in part by the Wendy and George Powell Family Fund.

Rodeo

Choreography: Agnes De Mille

Music: Aaron Copland

Experience the thrill and spirit of the American West with Rodeo, a dynamic ballet that combines athleticism, energy, and vibrant storytelling. Set to an iconic score by Aaron Copland, this captivating performance takes you on a journey through the heart of cowboy culture, blending romance, humor, and high-flying adventure. With stunning choreography and a colorful cast of characters, Rodeo brings the rugged beauty of the frontier to the stage in an unforgettable celebration of dance.

World Premiere

Choreography: Caili Quan

Music: TBD

Caili Quan is an innovative choreographer whose dynamic works push the boundaries of contemporary dance. Known for her bold creativity and thought-provoking storytelling, Quan combines powerful movement with compelling narratives to captivate and inspire audiences. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of both classical and modern techniques, her choreography challenges the status quo and offers fresh perspectives on the art form. Whether creating for the stage or collaborating with dancers, Quan’s vision is both groundbreaking and deeply human, making her one of the most exciting voices in contemporary dance today.

The Great Gatsby

May 8-17, 2026

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography: Septime Webre

Music: Billy Novick

Step into the glamorous world of the Roaring Twenties with Kansas City Ballet’s stunning new production of The Great Gatsby. Experience the luxury, drama, and tragic romance of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel, brought to life on stage. Set in Jay Gatsby’s lavish Long Island mansion, where the champagne flows and the elite gather for extravagant parties, this production unveils a world of glamour, jealousy, and hidden secrets. The Great Gatsby immerses you in the spirit of the Jazz Age and the vibrant energy of 1920s New York, making this an unparalleled theatrical experience. It’s the party to end all parties!

Single tickets for The Nutcracker will go on sale Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. All single tickets will go on sale Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. If you would like to learn more information about purchasing tickets to single events or subscriptions and renewals, please visit kcballet.org or call the Kansas City Ballet Box Office 816.931.8993.

