HELLO, DOLLY! Kicks Off The White Theatre At The J’s 21st Season

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The Jewish Community Center (The J) will open its 21st season and mark its 20th anniversary with the Broadway classic Hello, Dolly! Performances will run from November 1 through November 23, 2025, with evening and matinee options across weekends and select Thursdays.

The musical follows Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker determined to find love for others—and for herself. The leading role will be played by Jennifer Renfrow, a Kansas City favorite whose past credits at The White Theatre include Mary Poppins, Cabaret, and Into the Woods. The production also stars Doug Jones as Horace Vandergelder, Liz Golson as Irene Molloy, and Nick Lynn and Cody Kreutzer as Barnaby Tucker and Cornelius Hackl, respectively.

“I hope audiences walk away with a renewed appreciation for Golden Age musical theatre,” said Golson. “Even if older shows aren't usually their favorite, I'd love for at least one person to feel the magic of Hello, Dolly! the way I do.”

Director Chris McCoy, who performed in A Chorus Line when The White Theatre first opened in 2005, reflected on returning for this milestone season: “There’s a great line in the title song that says, ‘It’s so good to be back home where I belong.’ That perfectly captures how it feels to return to The White Theatre to direct this show.”

Following Hello, Dolly!, The White Theatre at The J will continue its 2025–26 season with The Jewish Nutcracker on Sunday, December 7, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are available now through The White Theatre at The J box office and website.