Get Ready To Conga At ON YOUR FEET!

The "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" when On Your Feet! comes to Kansas City for six sensational nights at Starlight September 7 - 12. This production is based on the true story of Gloria Estefan (the "queen of Latin pop"), and her husband and fellow musician, Emilio. Part of the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series, On Your Feet! is produced in partnership with the The Muny in St. Louis and is presented by US Bank.

This show is universally crowd-pleasing with its uplifting and hopeful messages about what can happen when two people believe in their talent, music and one another. Audiences will want to dance along to chart-topping songs by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Coming Out of the Dark" and, of course, "Get On Your Feet." On Your Feet! is recommended for all audiences, whether you are a musical theatre enthusiast, a fan of Latin pop or simply looking for an entertaining evening under the stars.

On Your Feet! comes to Starlight from St. Louis and will feature the original cast from the Muny, including many with Broadway credits. Gloria and Emilio Estefan will be played by the talented, real-life husband-and-wife duo Arianna Rosario and Omar Lopez-Cepero. The production at Starlight will also feature additional Kansas City performers as part of the cast as well as a Blue Star Awards teen ensemble.

"We're thrilled to partner with our neighbors at the Muny, who have a long history of presenting fantastic Broadway productions with top-quality performers," Rich Baker, Starlight's President & CEO, said. "On Your Feet! is a heartwarming story of love, perseverance and success and will inspire audiences of all ages."

Tickets to On Your Feet! can be purchased by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827, or by visiting kcstarlight.com. All six performances of On Your Feet! will begin at 8 p.m., and gates will open at 7 p.m. Starlight is thrilled to welcome guests to this inspiring and energetic production. Tickets start at $15.

At the heart of Starlight is its commitment to giving back to the community as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. This is why audience members will not only be treated to an enchanting show but will also have various opportunities to give back through their attendance of On Your Feet!. These opportunities include Starry Night at Starlight, a fundraiser for Starlight's Bob Rohlf Internships program hosted by the Young Friends of Starlight (YFS), as well as a fundraiser for the local youth music organization Harmony Project KC through Starlight's Group Sales program.

Starry Night at Starlight is a fundraising event hosted by YFS to benefit Starlight's Bob Rohlf Internships program, which provides summer arts internships to college students. This event will take place on Saturday, September 11, from 6:30 p.m. - midnight, and is intended for all Starlight supporters age 21+. With a donation of $100+, guests are eligible to enjoy this year's event entertainment, including tickets to the Saturday evening performance of On Your Feet!, a pre-show cocktail hour with food truck fare and post-show dancing and desserts with live music from Lost Wax. Formerly known as After Hours at the Towers, Starry Night at Starlight will be bigger and better than ever, highlighting an inaugural class of All-Stars-20 of Kansas City's most dynamic charitable movers and shakers. For more information about Starry Night at Starlight, visit kcstarlight.com/support/fundraising-events.

Interested in giving back to the community with your purchase of On Your Feet! group tickets? Starlight is offering a "Back to School Night" fundraising event to support Harmony Project KC. This local organization is dedicated to uplifting underserved children by teaching them to play instruments and watching how music changes their lives. Interested groups can request a Harmony Project KC promo code by contacting Jeff Miller at jeff.miller@kcstarlight.com or (816) 997-1124. Groups of 10 or more who are supporting the Harmony Project KC fundraiser are eligible to compete in a contest to win free tickets to Starlight-the group who raises the most money through ticket sales will win an exclusive ticket package to a Broadway show next season!

Staying safe is Starlight's priority. Stay up-to-date on Starlight's safety protocols on Starlight's Staying Safe webpage, kcstarlight.com/visit-starlight/staying-safe.