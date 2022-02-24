Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons to Come to Kayffman Center This Spring

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are back on the concert trail and are coming to Kansas City on Sunday, April 10! The original Jersey boy has a catalog of solid gold hits that he and the band will deliver to you as only they can. After a long layoff, it's time to get back to work - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are on tour and coming to the Kauffman Center.

Tickets for Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons range in price from $35 to $139 plus applicable fees. Tickets are on sale now through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org.

Music legend Frankie Valli announced his return to the stage last week. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are returning to touring across the U.S. and the U.K. in 2022. The tour will kick off in Boston, MA on March 4 and will include stops this summer in New York at the iconic Radio City Music Hall and The Royal Albert Hall in London. Concerts are scheduled through the end of the year and beyond.

"I'm so excited to go back on the road," says Valli. "I've missed performing for our wonderful fans."

Valli and the Four Seasons have sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

For more information on Frankie Valli, please visit frankievallifourseasons.com.