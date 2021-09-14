Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. September 21-26 at Starlight, experience Escape to Margaritaville, a comedic musical journey that encourages audiences to sit back, relax and remember "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." A love story, Broadway musical and island party all in one, Escape to Margaritaville comes to Starlight as part of the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series and is presented by Missouri Lottery.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

"Our musical is back, this fall season, and ready to take parrotheads and theatre patrons to the island of Margaritaville and escape this crazy world we all find ourselves in these days, for a few hours of fun," says Jimmy Buffett. "And, our talented performers are ready, willing and able to take you on a vacation, without ever leaving your seat."

Following a 537-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the relaunch of the North American tour will welcome back Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal to the island in their originating roles. The tour will welcome Emily Qualmann as Tammy.

The company will also feature Devon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Lauren Celentano, Fabi Gallmeister, Julia Grondin, Rachel Kay, Ruby McCann, Georgia Monroe, Gabriela E. Moreno, Ernesto Olivas, Jake Pedersen, Kyle Southern, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn and Chad Vaught.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award-Winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony Award-Nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair & makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision & arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Tickets to Escape to Margaritaville can be purchased by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827, or by visiting kcstarlight.com. All six performances of Escape to Margaritaville will begin at 8 p.m., and gates will open at 7 p.m. Starlight is thrilled to welcome guests to this inspiring and energetic production. Tickets start at $15.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.