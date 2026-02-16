KC Melting Pot Theatre Will Host High School Monologue Competition in 2026

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KC Melting Pot Theatre has announced its upcoming Next Narrative Monologue Competition Kansas City Regional Finals, an exciting opportunity for local student performers to showcase their talent, creativity, and voice on a professional stage.

The competition invites high school students from across the Kansas City metro area to perform one of the commissioned program monologues before a panel of judges. Students will compete for scholarship prizes, as well as the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to NYC to compete on a national stage.

“This competition is about more than performance,” said Melonnie Walker, Artistic Director of Operations at KC Melting Pot Theatre. “It's about giving young artists a space to be seen, heard, and encouraged. We want this generation to know that their stories and voices matter.”

This opportunity reflects KCMPT's mission to provide inclusive, culturally rich programming that uplifts diverse voices and strengthens community through the arts. All high school students of all experience levels are encouraged to participate.

Competition Details:

Eligibility: All high school students (grades 9–12)

Performance Requirements: One memorized monologue from the collection

Event Date: Saturday, March 28th at 5pm

Location: KC Melting Pot Theatre, 3051 Penn Valley Drive, KCMO 6408

Registration Deadline: February 28th, 2026

Prizes: Cash awards, plus the chance to earn an all-expense-paid trip to NYC



Parents, educators, and community members are invited to attend and support the next generation of artists.



For registration information visit KCMPT Programs or contact info@kcmeltingpot.com.