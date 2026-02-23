Kansas City Jazz Orchestra to Honor Luther Vandross in NEVER TOO MUCH Tribute

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Clint Ashlock today announced the next concert for the 2025-2026 Signature Series, Never Too Much: A Tribute to Luther Vandross, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center (1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO, 64108). Featuring Lee Langston and Friends on vocals, and performing side-by-side with the Ad Astra Youth Orchestra, the KCJO will create a dynamic, contemporary tribute to one of the greatest vocal artists of all time.

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Clint Ashlock stated, "No one could convey emotion through song like Luther Vandross. His voice could lift you, break you, and wrap you in warmth all at once, and this concert brings that spirit to life with fresh new big band arrangements, with a full string section to boot! At the center of the evening is Kansas City favorite Lee Langston, whose rich tone, magnetic presence, and soulful storytelling make him the perfect artist to honor Luther's legacy. Lee will be joined by a lineup of powerhouse friends, the full KCJO ensemble, and the Ad Astra Youth Orchestra, the performance will lead us through the songs that defined a generation: the slowburn ballads, the joyful grooves, and the timeless hits that still resonate today. This is a show not to be missed!”

NEVER TOO MUCH! A TRIBUTE TO Luther Vandross

Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m.

Helzberg Hall / Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Revel in a contemporary tribute to one of the greatest vocal artists of all time as the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra takes the stage for an unforgettable night of Luther Vandross' music. No one could convey emotion through song like Luther. His voice could lift you, break you, and wrap you in warmth all at once, and this concert brings that spirit to life with a fresh, big-band glow. At the center of the evening is Kansas City favorite Lee Langston, whose rich tone, magnetic presence, and soulful storytelling make him the perfect artist to honor Luther's legacy. Joined by a lineup of powerhouse friends, the full KCJO ensemble, and the Ad Astra Youth Orchestra, Lee leads audiences through the songs that defined a generation: the slow-burn ballads, the joyful grooves, and the timeless hits that still resonate today.

Join us at Helzberg Hall at 7:00 PM on March 20th for a celebration of music, memory, and the enduring power of one of R&B's most iconic voices. The Ad Astra Youth Orchestra is a caring community of young musicians who grow, shine, and thrive in the guidance of this non-profit educational organization, where youth find joy in great music and life-changing experiences. Learn more here.