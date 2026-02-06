HAMILTON Unveils #HAM4HAM Digital Lottery For Kansas City Engagement

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Producer Jeffrey Seller and PNC Broadway in Kansas City have announced that a digital #Ham4Ham lottery will be offered for HAMILTON during its Kansas City run at Music Hall. The engagement will run from February 18 through March 1, 2026, with a limited number of tickets available for every performance at a price of $10 each.

The lottery will launch in conjunction with the production’s first performance in Kansas City on Wednesday, February 18. Forty tickets will be made available for each performance. The initial lottery entry period will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6, and close at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 12, covering performances from Wednesday, February 18 through Sunday, February 22. Subsequent lotteries will open each Friday and close the following Thursday for the next week’s performances.

Entries must be submitted through the official HAMILTON app, available for iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The lottery will open at 10:00 a.m. every Friday and close at 12:00 p.m. the following Thursday prior to the upcoming week’s performances. Winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. each Thursday via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

No purchase or payment is required to enter the lottery. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets, and only one entry per person is permitted. Duplicate entries and disposable email addresses will be disqualified. Lottery tickets must be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance, and a valid, non-expired photo ID matching the entrant’s name is required. Tickets are non-transferable and void if resold. All times listed are local.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter. Lottery ticket prices are not valid on prior purchases and cannot be combined with other promotions. All lottery sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges. The lottery may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice, and purchasing tickets does not increase the odds of winning.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are encouraged to monitor official HAMILTON channels, BroadwayInKC.com, and Ticketmaster.com for potential late-release seats.

HAMILTON tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, drawing from Ron Chernow’s biography and featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway. The production has received 11 Tony Awards, along with Grammy, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize honors.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. The creative team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Paul Tazewell, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company and Bethany Knox, CSA.