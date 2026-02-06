Interview: Craig Aikman Talks American Theater Guild 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BroadwayWorld.com is today privileged to chat with American Theatre Guild’s Senior Director of Presenting Operations Craig Aikman. Mr. Aikman announces the Guild’s 2026-2027 schedule of eight incredible touring productions. Six of the eight productions are Kansas City premiere appearances. The remaining two shows are among the most requested

Craig Aikman: Kicking off the season will be a two week residency of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s classic “Phantom of the Opera” beginning on December 2,2026 and continuing through December 13, 2026, at the Kansas City Music Hall.

The Phantom Returns

Broadway World: How does Phantom this differ from the classic production we have enjoyed at New York’s Majestic Theater over almost forty years?

Craig Aikman: This new, revitalized “Phantom” bumps up the original staging more than just a notch. New technology allows the creative staff to up their game over what was the state of the art some forty years when “Phantom” first opened. Prepare to enjoy an all new rendition of “Music of the Night.”

Audiences, who have seen “Phantom” once or twice or three times, will enjoy whole new approaches to this incredible classic.

Broadway World: Next up and at the Kauffman Center is a show new to Kansas City audiences. It is the musical version of “The Bodyguard” beginning January 6 through January 10, 2027. for Kansas City Audiences

New offering - The Bodyguard

Craig Aikman: “The Bodyguard” is based on a 1992 hit film of the same name that starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. This version offers all the same intrigue and romance from the film but expanded for a live stage. “The Bodyguard” features all the film’s hit tracks plus additional Whitney Houston favorites inserted into a new libretto.

Broadway World: Third on the schedule is a very clever, fun show called “Six.” Imagine the unfortunate wives of England’s King Henry VIII pictured as if they had suddenly become twenty-first century “rock stars.” Picture these six unfortunate ladies with a new opportunity to critique good King Hank. The opportunity for fun opens January 26, 2027, and continues through January 31, 2027. Talk about marriages on the “rocks.”

Craig Aikman: “Six” is a returning show and probably our most requested production ever.

King Henry's six wives rock out

Broadway World: Fourth up is “The Outsiders” beginning on February 16 through February -21, 2027at the Music Hall

Craig Aikman: “The Outsiders” is a life changing experience. It is based on the 1967 S.E. Hinton novel and a Francis Ford Coppola film. It is a “Coming of Age” story… “The Outsiders” is as relevant today as it was in 1967 when first published.

They ran away and joined the circus in Water For Elephants

“The Outsiders” talks about family, friendship, compassion, empathy and being true to oneself. It's also set to amazing music by Jonathon Clay.

Choreography, staging, and lighting are all multi-award winners. From the moment this show begins, the score and libretto refuses to let you go. “The Outsiders” is by far one of the one of the most impactful things I have seen on stage in a very long time. It is also a Kansas City premiere.

Broadway World: Next up: ”Betty Boop, the Musical.” Betty hits KC on March 2, 2027 through March 7, 2027 and taps her way into your heart. “Betty Boop” was a sexy pre-WWII flapper of a cartoon character. With music by David Foster, Betty flees the Black and White film world to find colorful adventures and romance in a 2026 technicolor world. She hooks up with Dwayne, a current jazz musician, in modern New York City. Betty is shocked to discover her cartoon fame has proceeded her.

Craig Aikman: “Betty Boop” is a family musical. Betty just wants to live like a normal human being. “Betty Boop” is the epitome of a show that makes a night at the theater an evening just for fun. It is pure joy with an ability to escape reality and jump into Betty’s world. The music is incredible. “Betty Boop” is another Kansas City premiere and a current Broadway show.

Broadway World: “Water for Elephants.” is another novel become film made into a musical. I’ve personally seen this movie several times and am excited to see what can be done on a musical stage. It tells the story of a young veterinarian who runs away and joins the circus.

Craig Aikman: “Water For Elephants” is gorgeous. It's going to be the surprise of the season. It brings the big top to life on stage… Puppetry and showmanship associated with aerialists and acrobats and performers on stage are a feast for the eyes. It is an something to experience.

The story is beautiful, raw, and romantic. The score is everything from modern musical theater standard to bluegrass, to folk, to Indy, to pop. “Water for Elephants” offers a little bit of everything in it. This show will transport you. It will stay with you long after the final bow.

Broadway World: “The Buena Vista Social Club” visits the Music Hall between May 11, 2027 and May 16, 2027.

Craig Aikman: I'm looking forward to “The Buena Vista Social Club.” It is stunning. I knew some of the history surrounding this Latin Pop Band but was blown away by the music. I have never seen guitarists or dancers so unbelievably excellent and so evocative of a people.

The story is heart wrenching and stretches from the regime of Cuban Dictator Batista and through the rise Castro brothers and the Cuban Communist Revolution. Buena Vista Social Club is both a beautiful history lesson of the Cuban island nation and the music that continues to set it apart.

Broadway World: Craig, what is the 2027 season closer.

The many Wizards of Hogwarts

Craig Aikman: Our closer for the 2026-2027 season is the magical “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” running from July 13, 2027 from July 13 through July 18, 2027.

“The Cursed Child” is a continuation of the Harry Potter saga. The original Harry Potter crew are now adults and their children are attending Hogwarts to start their training as Wizards.

It is magic on stage. The special effects are incredible. Audience members feel like they are part of the show. It is a world come to life around you and in ways you can’t believe are possible on stage.

Broadway World: Craig, Any closing thoughts on the 2026-2027 ATG season?

Craig Aikman: Season members are automatically renewed right now. Prospective members can join the waiting list at www. broadwayandkc.com and lock up great seats for seven or even eight incredible shows for the coming year. It is the New York experience right here in Kansas City.

Photos provided by American Theater Guild