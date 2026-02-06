Photos: THE FANTASTICKS At Music Theater Heritage

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has released a first look at photos from its production of The Fantasticks.

Directed by Emily Shackelford, the cast is led by Nilko Andreas, Damian Blake, Joshua Gleeson, Richard Harris, Ron Megee, Nsikoh, Tim Noland, Daniela Rodriguez Del Bosgue, Aidan Sarmiento, and Ty Tuttle.

Presented in the 240 seat full-thrust Main Stage Theater, the creative team is music direction by Ty Tuttle, scenic design by Yi-Chien Lee, lighting design by Michelle Harvey, costume design by Stripes Wilson, sound design by Thomas Newby, production management by Brian Padavic, technical direction by Ian Miller, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

A timeless story of love and growing up, The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in history. Featuring the beloved song “Try to Remember,” this intimate and imaginative classic explores first love, heartbreak, and the beauty of discovering the world beyond what we think we want.

The Fantasticks plays 12 performances, now through February 22nd at Music Theater Heritage. Tickets start at only $45, more information at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.