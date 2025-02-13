DOUBT: A PARABLE Closes Kansas City Actors Theatre Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kansas City Actors Theatre (KCAT) wraps up their 20th Anniversary Season with the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Doubt: A Parable, by John Patrick Shanley.

This nuanced and powerful drama will be produced in a site-specific production inside an active church, at the Kansas City United Church of Christ in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City. Audiences will watch from the pews as this religious drama unfolds, elevating the themes and location of this play. This multi-layered drama stars Kathleen Warfel, and KCAT Company Members Matt Schwader, Teisha M. Bankston, and Christina Schafer, and directed by KCAT Company Member Gary Heisserer.

This production runs from March 6 to 23 at the Kansas City United Church of Christ located at 205 W. 65 Street, Kansas City, MO 64113. Tickets are on sales now at www.kcactors.org/shows/doubt/.

John Patrick Shanley's Doubt: A Parable tells a nuanced tale of suspicion and morality when the exacting principal of a Bronx Catholic school suspects relations between the charismatic priest and a student. She must wrestle with fact versus fiction, power and powerlessness, tradition versus progress, and doubt and certainty. Doubt: A Parable is “an eloquent and provocative investigation of truth and consequence. A gripping mystery, tightly written.” (Time Out New York)

Doubt: A Parable star Kathleen Warfel as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, the principal of St. Nicholas School, a strict disciplinarian committed to the traditional ways of running the school. Kathleen has been seen on KCAT's stage in Four Children, My Old Lady, Picnic, and more. Matt Schwader stars as Father Brendan Flynn, the well-liked and affable priest of St. Nicholas Church and School who believes the Catholic Church needs to make an effort to be more progressive. Matt is a KCAT Company Member and has been seen on KCAT's stage in And Then There Were None, and as director of The Pests.

Christina Schafer plays Sister James, a young nun who, unlike Sister Aloysius, is a kind and generous teacher at the Catholic school. Christina is a KCAT Company Member who has appeared in KCAT's productions of Little Women, The Pests, A Doll's House, and A Lie of the Mind. Teisha M. Bankston plays Mrs. Muller, the tough-loving mother of the potentially abused student. Teisha is a KCAT Company Member who recently co-directed KCAT's Trouble in Mind, and has appeared in Little Women and Spider's Web. Doubt: A Parable is directed by KCAT Company Member Gary Heisserer, who previously directed the regional premiere of About Alice from KC-native Calvin Trillin, as well as “Master Harold”…And the Boys.

The creative team for Doubt: A Parable includes costume design by Nancy Robinson (KCAT's The Lehman Trilogy, Gaslight, and Dot), sound design from Mary Louise Robinson (KCAT's Trouble in Mind, The Lehman Trilogy, Little Women, and Spider's Web), and properties design by Lacey Pacheco (KCAT's Skeleton Crew and Smart People). The production stage manager is Pamela A. West, with assistant stage management by Meg McSweeney.

Tickets for Doubt: A Parable start as low as $20 and can be purchased online at www.kcactors.org/shows/doubt/ or by phone at (816) 361-5228 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm). Doubt: A Parable has a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Monday, March 17th.

Please note: all performances of Doubt: A Parable are performed at the Kansas City United Church of Christ located at 205 W. 65 Street, Kansas City, MO 64113.

