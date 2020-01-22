Carlsen Center to Present THE CHOIR OF MAN in Yardley Hall

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with The Choir of Man on 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 21 in Yardley Hall.

In this concert show set in an Irish pub, nine multi-talented blokes sing everything from pub tunes to folk to Broadway to classic rock. The runaway hit of numerous international music festivals is hitting the road again! Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a working pub (free beer, anyone?) that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multitalented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything-pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock-all to roof-raising heights. It's the best pub crawl of a concert you'll ever attend!

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Prices start at $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.

Photo Credit: Prudence Upton





