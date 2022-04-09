Broadway in Kansas City Announces 2022/2023 Season

PNC Broadway in Kansas City unveils its highly anticipated 2022-23 season for Music Hall and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The season will include the following Broadway touring productions: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL, HADESTOWN, Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, SIX, LES MISÉRABLES, and Disney's ALADDIN. The 2022-23 season will also include R.E.S.P.E.C.T. and a two-week engagement of HAMILTON as Season Add-Ons.

"It's an amazing season! SIX is the hottest show on Broadway. Hadestown is last season's Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Add in the returns of Hamilton and Les Misérables and I think it's fair to say this is one of our strongest seasons! There's something for everyone to enjoy!" said Leslie Broecker, President-Midwest, Broadway Across America.

Season tickets for the PNC Broadway in Kansas City series start at $267 and are available for purchase now at BroadwayInKC.com . Information about each national touring Broadway production can be found below.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

December 6-11, 2022

Music Hall

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

January 3-8, 2023

Kauffman Center

TUMBLE OUTTA' BED AND STUMBLE TO DOLLY PARTON'S RIP-ROARING MUSICAL COMEDY!

The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

HADESTOWN

January 17-22, 2023

Music Hall

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY

February 7-12, 2023

Kauffman Center

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

SIX

February 28-March 5, 2023

Music Hall

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!"

"SIX Totally rules!" - The New York Times

"Broadway's high-energy history remix reigns supreme!" - Entertainment Weekly

LES MISÉRABLES

May 2-7, 2023

Music Hall

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more.

Disney's ALADDIN

May 30-June 4, 2023

Music Hall

Discover a whole new world at ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Hailed by USA Today as "Pure Genie-Us," ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this "Fabulous" and "Extravagant" (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

SEASON ADD-ONS:

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Nov. 15-16, 2022

Kauffman Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriter.

Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

"Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect" - all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress!

HAMILTON

March 21-April 2, 2023

Music Hall

This "theatrical landmark has transformed theater and the way we think about history" (The New York Times).

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, and lost ticket insurance. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.



BroadwayInKC.com , kauffmancenter.org , the Kauffman Center Box Office, and Ticketmaster.com are the only official sources for tickets to all of the shows in the PNC Broadway in Kansas City series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

