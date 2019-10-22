Author Of 'Discipline With Love And Limits' To Be Featured At Jewish Community Center November Program

Temper tantrums, mealtime meltdowns, screen addiction and bullying.

These situations are all things parents today are confronted with and challenged by in dealing with children.

Noted parenting author Barbara C. Unell will share her expertise on how to counter these common parental in a special free presentation on Thursday, Nov. 14 that is jointly sponsored by the Active Inspired Moms (AIM) program of Jewish Community Center (The J) and Jewish Family Services.

At the 7 p.m. program, Unell will speak in the Social Hall at the Jewish Community Campus. Those attending will receive one complimentary copy (one per family) of Unell's new book, Discipline with Love and Limits, co-authored with psychologist Jerry L. Wyckoff, Ph.D.

This is Unell's 17th book, and the seventh co-authored with Wyckoff. Unell has appeared on numerous local and national media, including The New York Times, NPR, Oprah, Today, NBC Nightly News, and Good Morning America.

Reservations for Unell's presentation are requested, but not required, by Monday, Nov. 11. Complimentary books and seating are limited. To make a reservation, please visit http://thejkc.org/loveandlimits

During each presentation, Unell will share the groundbreaking "Five Big Discoveries" about discipline that lower stress and increase good health, learning, and behavior for both parents and children. Unell's revolutionary work of through her Kansas City-based national non-profit organization, the Raised with Love and Limits Foundation, is filling the national gap in universal access to immediate evidence-based, practical advice to solving the most common children's behavior problems. This is accomplished through Behavior Checker Home Sites, in partnership with pediatricians, nurses, social workers, social service and mental health agencies, and early childhood education/preschools/daycare centers. Following Unell's formal presentation, there will be a question and answer session, refreshments and a book signing opportunity.

"Barb's 'Five Big Discoveries' presentation will not only be helpful, it will be essential, in decreasing the stigma of judgment and blame around parenting-making getting answers for behavior questions as acceptable as medical ones," said Stacey Belzer, The J's Director of Family Engagement. "We are thrilled to be partnering with her in this presentation and look forward to creating more AIM opportunities together in the future."

"Parenting can be so challenging and often we don't know where to turn for help and advice," said Susie Hurst, JFS' Family Life Education Director. "This book is a wonderful resource that provides practical solutions for so many of the behavior problems parents face every day. We are so fortunate to have someone like Barbara in our community who is dedicated to the wellbeing of our children."

For more information, please visit www.thejkc.org/





