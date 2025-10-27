Arthur Miller’s THE CRUCIBLE Launches Phoenix’s Inaugural Season At The Arts Asylum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arthur Miller’s Tony Award–winning drama The Crucible will take the stage this fall at The Arts Asylum in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood, marking the inaugural production for Phoenix, a new resident theatre company at the venue. The production will explore the infamous Salem witch trials of 1692—when fear and suspicion fractured a Puritan community and forced one man to choose between life and integrity. The production will run November 14–23.

Directed by Ryan Fortney with creative direction by Bailey Rose, the production features Tim Ahlenius (Deputy Governor Danforth), Raine Bertoldie (Reverend Hale), Elise Natalya Bowles (Susanna Walcott), Kathy Breeden (Rebecca Nurse), Valerie Chamberlin (Tituba), Robert Coppage (John Proctor), Sapphire Engel (Betty Parris), McKenzie Greenwood (Abigail Williams), Christian Tyler Nelson (Ezekiel Cheever), Erik J. Pratt (Thomas Putnam), Christopher Pryer (John Willard), Erika Crane Ricketts (Elizabeth Proctor), Matt Sameck (Reverend Parris), Garrett Sauer (Giles Corey), Jerry Tracy (Francis Nurse), Amelia Trollenger (Ann Putnam), and Veronica Wright (Mary Warren).

Production designers include Jeff Eubank (sound), Lacey Pacheco (lighting), Bailey Rose (costumes, hair, and makeup), and Ryan Fortney (scenic and props), with Dawn Youngs serving as stage manager and Odelette Chaparro as assistant stage manager. The production was developed in collaboration with Korey Childs and Courtney Perry of The Arts Asylum.

Founded in 2025 by Scott Crause, David Emmerick, Ryan Fortney, and Bailey Rose, Phoenix is dedicated to reviving classic theatre with modern resonance. The company’s mission emphasizes text-driven storytelling and inclusive collaboration, engaging local talent to reintroduce timeless works to contemporary audiences. Phoenix joins Cyclopedic Ensemble as one of The Arts Asylum’s two resident production companies.