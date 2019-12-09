A CROONER CHRISTMAS Returns to MTH

The award winning Crooner, Les Lankhorst, brings his hit Christmas Show A Crooner Christmas back to MTH next week! Lankhorst has made a career of personifying Frank Sinatra on stages all over the world. Now he brings that voice and swagger back to MTH, along with his Swingin' Band, for three nights of Classic holiday favorites and Swinging Standards. A Crooner Christmas also features and on-stage swingin' small, big band and the formidable talents of long time Kansas City composer/producer Walter Bryant on Piano. Les has been called "the next best thing to Sinatra!" Don't miss this family friendly intimate and swingin' toast to the Season!

Lankhorst, originally from Salina, Kansas, began his theatrical career in Kansas City and continued it in New York City, starring Off-Broadway as the Pharoah in Moses, My Love and as featured actor in national tours of Josepsh and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Zorba the Greek and as Frank in the national tour of My Way - A Tribute to Frank Sinatra. After New York, Lankhorst landed the prize role of Frank Sinatra in the Las Vegas and touring production of A Rat Pack is Back -still the longest running Rat Pack tribute show. Currently his company Lankhorst Productions produces several show including Les Lankhorst The Crooner, The Rat Pack Live! And A Date with Frank & Marilyn. Les Lankhorst can be found online on all the social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

TICKETS: $31.00

INFORMATION: mthkc.com or call 816-221-6987





