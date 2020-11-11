26-Foot-Tall T-Rex To Prepare for Union Station's Home for the Holidays Season

The T-Rex will be installed Thursday, November 12, 2020 .

It's the most wonderful time of the year! As Union Station continues to decorate for the holiday season with more trees, more lights, and special sights all around -guest favorite 26-foot-tall T-Rex has not been forgotten! Beginning tomorrow (November 12) at 2 PM, the outdoor T-Rex is getting a fresh, festive style - a 4' x 6' Santa Claus hat and warm wool mittens!

Already a popular photo stop, families and guests will now be able to take a selfie with their favorite dinosaur decked out for the holidays. The T-Rex has been on display since July in connection to the current exhibition, Dinosaur Road Trip open thru January 6, 2021 in Union Station's Bank of America Gallery.

The addition of the Santa Claus hat and mittens is only one of multiple holiday sights that guests will encounter this season at Union Station. For full details and schedules about Union Station's "Home for the Holidays," visit UnionStation.org/Holidays.

WHERE

Union Station - 30 W. Pershing Rd. KC, MO 64108

Front parking lot

WHEN

Thursday, November 12, 2020

2PM

