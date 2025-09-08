Review : LES MISÉRABLES: WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR in Japan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular: The special world tour version of the monumental musical “Les Misérables” has finally arrived in Japan. This production elevates the staging and scale of the acclaimed West End revival, featuring an entirely reimagined set design. With a company of over 65 performers and orchestra members, the production presents a unique version of the beloved masterpiece. Globally celebrated cast members deliver powerful performances, supported by the grandeur of a live orchestra. Clad in lavish costumes faithful to the musical, the ensemble breathes new life into every iconic song and unforgettable scene.

Set in 19th-century France, the story follows Jean Valjean, imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread. After his release, he rises to prominence as a mayor, but remains relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert, who knows his past. Along the way, Valjean promises the dying Fantine that he will care for her young daughter, Cosette, raising her with devotion. As Cosette grows, she falls in love with Marius, a student drawn into the fervor of revolution. To protect their happiness and to resolve his lifelong conflict with Javert, Valjean risks everything, stepping onto the battlefield with unwavering resolve.

[Want to see more exclusive photos from our coverrages? Follow us on Instagram and X for behind-the-scenes content!]

Killian Donnelly, as Jean Valjean (double cast)

The Osaka engagement of “Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular” delivered a theatrical experience of overwhelming scale and intensity. From the opening bars, the thunderous orchestra jolted the audience into the story’s world, the weighty resonance of the prologue enveloping the hall. The anguished cries of the oppressed workers spread across the stage, while the opposing convictions of Valjean and Javert were amplified by a commanding ensemble, drawing the audience deeper into the unfolding drama.

Jeremy Secomb, as Javert, commanded the stage with imposing authority, his presence radiating an almost untouchable gravity. Opposite him, Gerónimo Rauch as Valjean, newly released from prison, carried in his eyes a fervent light for freedom, a radiance that reflected the very core of the narrative.

Channah Hewitt as Fantine

Channah Hewitt’s Fantine brought devastating fragility to “I Dreamed a Dream,” her fractured emotions spilling through each note. While a work of such stature can often echo the interpretations of its predecessors, Channah remained unwavering in her own vision, offering a performance that was both faithful and singular. Projected close-ups of her expressions on the screen drew the audience still further into the depths of her character.

At the climax of “Who Am I?” Valjean’s defiant cry of “24601!!” resounded throughout the hall, electrifying the moment. The staging of “Look Down” introduced a bridge across the stage, creating a striking vista as the voices of beggars echoed through the theatre. Javert’s “Stars” reverberated with steely conviction, etched with the full weight of his unyielding beliefs. Lighting was deployed with dramatic precision, particularly in “Do You Hear the People Sing?” where the fervor and heat of revolution surged palpably through the audience.

Nathania Ong's Eponine

The Act I finale, “One Day More,” united every strand of the story into a single overwhelming crescendo. As the red flags unfurled across the stage, the hall erupted in awe at the spectacle’s commanding climax.

Act II offered moments of piercing intimacy and visceral impact. Nathania Ong’s Eponine delivered a heart-rending “On My Own,” her unspoken longing for Marius shimmering unmistakably in her gaze. The subsequent battle scenes thundered with gunfire that resonated through the body, immersing the audience in the chaos of combat.

In Javert’s “Soliloquy,” a torrent of raw emotion erupted, his inner conflict laid bare through a voice of staggering force. In the finale, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette shared tender and heartrending exchanges with Valjean, moments so intimate that the audience longed for the story to continue, even as it inexorably moved toward its close.

Bradley Jaden, as Javert (double cast)

At the curtain call, the packed house leapt to its feet, applause and cheers refusing to fade. The standing ovation brought the performance to a close, leaving an indelible impression upon Osaka.

This production reaffirmed why “Les Misérables” continues to captivate audiences across generations and continents. The synergy of commanding vocals, the orchestra’s grandeur, and the fusion of set and lighting design created an immersive world that pulled the audience into its depths. Though performed in English, the presence of subtitles dissolved any language barrier, heightening the sensation of witnessing the authentic production on Japanese soil. The timeless score and the cast’s unrelenting passion filled the theatre with fervor, leaving hearts pounding long after the final note had faded.

Reader Reviews

Need more Japan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...