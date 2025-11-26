Feature: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN COMPLETE WINTER GUIDE — A FIVE-SENSE JOURNEY THROUGH THE SEASON

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This winter, Universal Studios Japan unveiled a full slate of seasonal offerings, from the Christmas Food Festival and a brand-new nighttime show to the 50th Anniversary Celebration of JAWS, special winter theming in the Wizarding World, and the debut restaurant for Monster Hunter. A variety of new experiences emerged across the park, creating a journey in which every step reveals a new story.

Brand Ambassador Takumi Kitamura also appeared at the preview event, lending star power to the opening of the winter season.

This feature introduces the key experiences shaping the park’s wintertime atmosphere.

Contents

- Universal Christmas Joy Opening Ceremony

- Universal Christmas Food Festival

- Light Up the Night: Christmas Celebration

- JAWS 50th Anniversary Celebration

- Hogwarts™ Magical Night - Winter Magic

- MONSTER HUNTER WILDS: Wudwud Feast

- Conclusion

Finding Your Own Joy at Universal Christmas

Sena Takeno, Haruse Akune, Takumi Kitamura

At the press preview for Universal Christmas Joy, Takumi Kitamura made his first official visit to the park as Brand Ambassador. Appearing in the Universal Market, Takumi expressed that this season is not about “how to spend Christmas,” but about encouraging guests “to feel what it’s like to fulfill yourself here at Universal Studios Japan.”

He added, “Eating, riding attractions — it’s a happiness you get to choose. I want people to experience the feeling of ‘making yourself happy’ when they come here.”

Together with juniors Haruse Akune and Sena Takeno from ICEx, Takumi toured the newly introduced Food Festival, sharing smiles while holding character-themed sweets. Against the glow of winter decoration, the trio created a warm, uplifting mood that spread across the marketplace. As he walked through the festive streets, Takumi emphasized that the joy guests find in the park is theirs to define, sharing his own realization that happiness begins with oneself. His words offered a gentle guide to finding that “merriest” winter moment within the park.

Universal Christmas Food Festival

Dolce Churritos - Apple Pie

Flavor (left)

Premium Hot Dog - Cream & Meat Sauce (top)

Pizza Soup - Pepperoni & Tomato (right)

This year’s Universal Christmas Food Festival brings a vibrant culinary celebration to the entire park. New York area is lined with warm seasonal dishes whose aromas and twinkling decorations make simply strolling through the space feel festive.

Among the standouts was the Pizza Soup - Pepperoni & Tomato from the Universal Market. A rich, pizza-flavored soup paired with pillowy bread, it warmed both hands and heart in the winter air. The Premium Hot Dog - Cream & Meat Sauce delivered another satisfying bite, with a juicy sausage and rich sauce that elevated the simple pleasure of eating on the move.

Stopping by the Studio Stars Restaurant afterward left an even stronger impression thanks to the Roast Chicken - Demi-Glace & Berry Sauce. The tender meat, infused with deep flavor and paired with a sweet-tart berry sauce, made for a dish that was hard to put down. Inspired by Snoopy, its bone-shaped pie accent added a charming holiday touch.

Character-themed treats and seasonal specialties fill the park, offering both the lively atmosphere of the festival and the cozy calm of a sit-down restaurant. Choosing freely, sharing bites, and savoring the moment helped complete a personal “feast of happiness” for the holiday season.

Light Up the Night: Christmas Celebration

The brand-new Light Up the Night: Christmas Celebration delivers a heartfelt story that resonates across all ages. With narration that blends Japanese and English, international guests can dive easily into its world.

Powerful live vocals, dynamic dancing, massive screen visuals, and the glow of candles and lanterns combine to illuminate the festive night. Joined by Hello Kitty, Snoopy, Elmo, and other beloved characters, the musical-style narrative unfolds with a warm, inviting charm. When guests raise the lights on their phones, a shared atmosphere forms — one that transcends language.

Snow falls and fireworks burst during the finale, bringing the evening to a dazzling close. Its sense of wonder leaves guests instinctively thinking, I want to return next winter. It is a new holiday staple that softly lights the heart.

Celebrating 50 Years of JAWS

Hanging Shark

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the film JAWS, Amity Village is brimming with celebratory energy.

Amity Landing Restaurant has been revamped with a bold, anniversary-themed menu. The standout was the burrito filled with rice — a hearty, distinctly American-style option rarely found in Japan. With a satisfying weight and a bold flavor that invites a big bite, it became an immediate personal favorite, one worth returning for. Each dish reflects the spirit of Amity, enhancing immersion in the world of the film.

The entire area is adorned with Christmas decorations, turning wintertime Amity Village into a delightful stroll. The iconic Hanging Shark now features a 50th-anniversary holiday design, creating a perfect spot for commemorative photos. Anniversary details appear throughout the land, including special announcements on the JAWS boat tour, adding to the uplifting mood unique to this milestone.

Blending festive cheer with cinematic nostalgia, Amity offers a winter visit that feels both memorable and deeply comforting.

Hogwarts™ Magical Night - Winter Magic

The projection-mapping show on Hogwarts Castle is breathtaking once again this year, deepening the sense of magic felt in the nighttime Wizarding World. The illuminated winter scenery creates a strikingly immersive moment, as if one has stepped directly into the wizarding world.

The beloved Hogwarts™ Magical Night - Winter Magic transforms the castle with enchanting visuals — cheerful snowmen, OWL POST delivering gifts, and brilliant winter scenes unfolding one after another. Light and sound weave together into an ethereal tableau, intensifying the world-building of the Wizarding World.

The sweeping finale fills the sky with enchantment, accompanied by joyful smiles and soft gasps from the crowd. As winter magic settles over the land, Hogwarts reveals a different face from the daytime, offering a night rich in wonder and emotion.

Universal Cool Japan 2025

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS: Wudwud Feast

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS × USJ Exclusive Coaster Meal

“Wudwud’s Feast” delivered a striking level of immersion, as if stepping directly into the world of the game. The flickering firelight and the meticulously crafted interior created an atmosphere that felt unmistakably like Wudwud’s hideout, further enhanced by the view of the Scarlet Forest spreading beyond the windows.

The dishes were bold in flavor and satisfyingly hearty. Among them, the MONSTER HUNTER WILDS × USJ Exclusive Coaster Meal, featuring exceptional roast beef, stood out as a must-try. Its generous serving added to the thrill of feeling like a true hunter.

As the perfect finale to the 10th anniversary of Universal Cool Japan 2025, the restaurant offered an extraordinary Monster Hunter experience where world-building, cuisine, and theatrical presentation combined seamlessly.

Conclusion

This winter, Universal Studios Japan offers an unprecedented fusion of seasonal festivity and rich storytelling. From the warmth of the Food Festival and a night show that transcends language, to the exhilarating 50th-anniversary celebration in Amity and the magical winter landscape unfolding across Hogwarts Castle, every corner of the park unveils a “season found only here.” With each step, the experience deepens, layering moment after moment into a singular winter journey.

Though each offering differs in tone, they share a unifying festive spirit that shapes the park’s winter identity. Every choice — tasting, wandering, watching, discovering — adds another strand to a personal story woven within the park.

As the park continues to evolve, it promises to create new winter memories with every visit. And with that anticipation comes the enduring charm of Universal Studios Japan.

Photo Credit :[HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K.Rowling. TM and © 2025 Sesame Workshop © 2025 Peanuts Worldwide LLC © 2025 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. EJ5111702 JAWS TM & © 2025 Universal Studios ©CAPCOM TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. Ayaka Ozaki]