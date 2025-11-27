SNOW MAN UNCUT REPORT — VOGUE THE ONES TO WATCH 2025

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

VOGUE THE ONES TO WATCH 2025 is an annual honor presented by VOGUE JAPAN, one of the world’s most influential fashion magazines published by Condé Nast Japan. The award celebrates iconic individuals across diverse fields — visionary talents who defined the year, remarkable newcomers who made striking breakthroughs, and artists whose careers reached pivotal moments of evolution.

This year’s recipients include Snow Man (Artist), Keiko Kitagawa (Actor), Hayato Sano (Actor), Ryusei Yokohama (Actor), HANA (Artist), Ai Mikami (Actor), VERDY (Designer), and Soshi Otsuki (Designer). This feature delivers the full, uncut on-stage appearance of Ren Meguro and Raul during the awards ceremony on November 25.

Interview

To begin, could you share your thoughts on receiving this award?

Raul: VOGUE giving us this award is a great honor. This year, we happened to work together in the magazine as well, so I feel there’s a bit of a connection.

Ren: The other members of Snow Man were all happy too. We talked about how truly honored we are.

Looking back, what kind of year was it for you?

Raul: This year marked Snow Man’s 5th CD debut anniversary, and we had several opportunities to directly say thank you to our fans and interact with them. As for my solo work, I filmed two movies that are scheduled for release next year.

Ren: Two…?

Raul: One of them is about a funeral director, and it will be released in February.

Ren: Oh, really…?

Raul: The other is a live-action adaptation of a manga. It’s a film titled "SAKAMOTO DAYS", which is planned for release.

Ren: That’s strange…

Raul: I’m also currently in a drama that’s on air right now, called "THE ROYAL FAMILY" —

Ren: …That’s me.

Raul & Ren Meguro

Raul: Ah! My mistake!

Ren: That’s been me the whole time.

Raul: Huh?

Ren: It’s been me all along.

Raul: Ah, right, right!

Ren: I thought you were double-booked for a moment.

Raul: That was you, Meme! Sorry, sorry, my bad!

Ren: We rehearsed this backstage quite a bit, actually (laughs).

Raul: (Bursts out laughing) Did the joke land?

Ren: It landed perfectly (laughs).

Ren, how was this past year for you?

Ren & Raul: (laughing hard as no one reacts to their bit)

Ren: A movie that is scheduled for release next year —

Raul: That’s Meme’s, right? (laughs)

Ren: Right (laughs). Snow Man had the chance to perform at the National Stadium and Nissan Stadium, so I feel it was a year in which we had many opportunities to meet our fans.

It was also a year when the group became a major topic with ‘CHARISMAX.’

Ren & Raul: Thank you.

If you were to describe each other as a type of ‘charisma,’ what would it be?

Ren & Raul: (impressed by the question) Ahh…

Ren: Raul is the charisma of all charismas.

Raul: Thank you.

Ren: Just look at him — his aura, his presence, the strength he has to draw those in… I think he truly embodies the charisma of all charismas.

Raul: Meme has so many charismatic qualities too, but if I had to choose one, he’s the “charisma of words.” Not only in his acting, but the words he says to the members and to the fans… they’re sincere and impactful. That’s a part of him I really admire.

Ren: Thank you.

Raul: We’re just complimenting each other now (laughs).

Ren: It’s a little embarrassing after we were practicing jokes backstage (laughs).

How do you feel hearing each other say that?

Raul: It makes me happy.

Ren: Look — see? (Pointing to Raul straightening his posture proudly) His aura is just radiating! Can you see it?

Raul: (raises his hand with a cheeky expression)

Ren: (laughs)

Raul: Thank you. From certain angles, we probably look like a pair of rookie comedians today (laughs).

Ren: (laughs) We’re not doing a ‘Good evening’ routine here.

Ren, how do you feel about being called the ‘charisma of words’?

Ren: I’m really happy. The members are the ones who hear my words up close the most, so hearing something like that from Raul means a lot to me.

Given how diverse your group’s activities are, is there anything you keep in mind to bring out each member’s individuality?

Raul: (looks up thinking) “Individuality…

Ren: I think we’re a group with completely different personalities, so there isn’t anything in particular that we consciously try to do. But if I had to say one thing, it might be offering a quick “That was great” when someone is doing something they love or working hard on. Showing interest, listening. Maybe that’s something we value.

Raul: (nods deeply, agreeing)

Lastly, could you share your goals for next year?

Raul: I actually spent about a year taking part in a certain audition.

Ren: Huh… you did? What was that?

Raul: And I passed! Oh — thank you!

Ren: Wait, what? I didn’t hear anything about this…

Raul: I’m going to be filming overseas for a full year.

Ren: Same as me, then…

Raul: It’s a project called “SHOGUN.

Ren: That’s me. That’s literally me!

Raul: What!? …Oh — this is yours? My bad, my bad!

Ren: It started with me and ended with me. …Just like we practiced!

Ren & Raul: (Burst into laughter as they look at each other)

Raul: So there will be times when the group has to work without Ren, but we’ll keep inspiring each other along the way.

Ren: Snow Man has been fortunate enough to experience things in just five years — things that might take decades for others to even reach. It’s an incredible blessing. And because of that, I think it’s time for us to find new goals, new milestones to aim for.

Things like having our own TV show, doing a dome tour, performing in stadiums… dreams that we can all chase together.

I hope we find a vision that all nine of us can share — a dream we can hold as one. And I want us to show our fans a future so exciting that they’ll think, “They’re really not giving us a break, are they?

If we can deliver that kind of joy, I’ll be happy.

We’re curious — what kind of new goals do you have in mind?

Raul: Honestly, I think it’s really difficult. Choosing something that no one has ever achieved before… that’s a tough decision to make. So if you happen to have any ideas, please tell us. (laughs and bows to the press)

Ren: Because we’ve already been fortunate enough to accomplish so many things, I feel like the real challenge starts now. I hope we can find a new goal — something all of us can head toward together. That’s what comes next for us.

(After handing back the microphone, speaking in their natural voices)

Raul: (Crosses his arms, giving Ren a mock-serious look) …Well, well, well, well…!

Press: It wasn’t bad at all! (laughs)

Raul: If we’d had just one more person up there, we probably could’ve pulled it off a little better. (laughs)

Ren & Raul: (Still chatting with the press without the microphone as if they’re not done talking)

MC: Thank you very much!

(The MC gently urges them offstage, and the room bursts into laughter at the almost “forced exit” vibe.)

Ren & Raul: (Laughing hard, placing a hand over their chest as they bow, leaving the stage with bright smiles)

Elegance Without Pretense: How Ren and Raul Captivated the Night

Standing together on the award ceremony stage, Ren Meguro and Raul carried an atmosphere that perfectly reflected the essence of their relationship. Their effortless rhythm — quick-witted banter met with precise comebacks — revealed a sense of unity born from years of trust. At the same time, their sincerity as performers came through in moments where they carefully chose their words to express gratitude toward their fans and fellow members, leaving a strong impression of their growing maturity as artists.

Their exchange in which they praised each other as “the charisma of all charismas” and “charisma of words” became a vivid reminder of the rich individuality within Snow Man, filling the room with warmth. Even in their final moments on stage, the way they continued to smile, acknowledging every gaze with intention and grace, embodied both dignity and deep appreciation befitting award recipients.

Despite the prestige surrounding the VOGUE event, Ren and Raul captivated the venue without exaggeration or pretense. Wrapped in striking formalwear yet entirely unforced in their demeanor, the two projected a balance of quiet confidence and refined elegance.

The presence they displayed that night elevated their roles as symbolic figures of the awards, making their brilliance all the more memorable.

A digest report featuring Hayato Sano, HANA, Ai Mikami, and more will be published soon.

Photo Credit :[Ayaka Ozaki]