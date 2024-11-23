Review: TICK, TICK…BOOM! With a Special Comment from Richard (Ae! group) aka Michael

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



tick, tick…BOOM!: Premiering Off-Broadway in 2001, this production has been performed worldwide in countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, and Canada. In 2021, it was adapted into a film, earning two Academy Award nominations. The legendary musical composer Jonathan Larson, who created the masterpiece “RENT” but passed away unexpectedly just before its opening night, based this work on his own life. This musical captures Larson’s unyielding passion for his dreams despite outside skepticism, his anxieties about the future, and his inner struggles, all woven together with remarkable music.

Special Comment from Richard, who played Michael – Scroll Down

Set in New York in 1990, the story follows Jon played by Kota Yabu, an aspiring musical composer who scrapes by with a part-time job while chasing his dream. With his 30th birthday approaching, he begins to feel mounting anxiety about his future. His girlfriend Susan (Ayaka Umeda), who is contemplating leaving her career as a dancer, suggests they leave New York together. Meanwhile, Jon’s best friend Michael (Keita Richard Kusama), who once dreamed of becoming an actor, has moved on to a career in business and urges Jon to do the same. Faced with pressure to abandon his dream, Jon struggles, pinning his hopes on an upcoming workshop performance for industry professionals.

As soon as you enter the theater, you are greeted by the sight of Jon “living” his life. In a cramped, old, and vividly detailed apartment, he is shown lying down, whistling, playing the piano, and engrossed in composing music, all portrayed with striking realism. It feels as though you are peering into Jon’s daily life in that room, drawing the audience into his world. Gradually, the ominous ticking sound begins to resonate, as if symbolizing Jon’s anxiety and inner turmoil, pressing closer and closer to the audience.

Suddenly, the stage goes dark, and a prolonged silence fills the space, creating an uneasy pause that leaves the audience on edge. Then, Kota’s portrayal of Jon begins singing “30/90,” as if appealing directly to the them. Richard joins him on stage, and with just a single phrase, the strength of his vocal talent is evident. Initially, I was skeptical about a three-person cast without an ensemble, but once Ayaka joined in, the trio felt entirely sufficient. Richard’s rich bass resonated beautifully throughout the theater in “SUNDAY,” and the harmonies between him and Kota in “NO MORE” were exceptionally well-matched.

Given the play’s structure, where the three actors take on all roles, Kota’s dialogue load was immense. His ability to deliver such a large volume of lines without faltering was impressive. Kota’s portrayal of Jon’s constant anxiety and frustration came across vividly, almost infecting the audience with these emotions. Additionally, the strategic pauses scattered throughout the play effectively highlighted Jon’s inner turmoil and anxieties.

In a heated argument between Susan and Jon, Ayaka’s natural performance added a sense of realism, as if we were witnessing a genuine fight. Her rendition of “COME TO YOUR SENSES” was also outstanding, conveying Susan’s love and frustration toward Jon with profound emotion. In this scene, Kota’s restrained yet expressive body language vividly depicted Jon’s heartbreak, resonating deeply with the audience.

As the story progresses, Jon’s emotions reach a breaking point, culminating in a tense argument with Michael, during which Michael reveals his HIV-positive status. Richard’s performance captured Michael’s inner struggle, and the emotional tension in the scene was palpable.

And Jon’s tearful performance of “WHY,” singing and playing the piano, is deeply piercing, with quiet sobs audible from the audience. The tears streaming down Kota’s cheeks vividly reflected the emotions of this moment.

“tick, tick…BOOM!” is a production that maintains a high level of tension throughout, captivating its audience with every moment. Its themes resonate especially with those in their late twenties and thirties, while also offering a message that speaks to anyone facing uncertainties about their dreams and future. The music is light and energetic, with an infectious rhythm that pulls the audience in. With its compelling story and memorable music, this production leaves a lasting impression on the hearts of those who experience it.

A special comment from Richard was sent to BroadwayWorld .

What do you feel you have grown the most through this work? How do you want to make the most of it in the future, and what new goals do you have for next year?

Michael is a really interesting character personally given how close he is to the “what if” voices that always whispered from the quiet parts of my heart while still a trainee (before Ae! group’s formation and eventual debut). In the show, he’s presented as a foil to Jon; a so-called voice of reason who set aside his youthful creative pursuits for a more successful, stable, and seemingly sensible career and routinely encourages his friend toward the same. In becoming this character, I feel like I better understand the genuine love and concern of people who said similar things to me over the years, while still sympathizing with Jon’s determination not to give up on his artistic dreams.

As for goals, I just want to keep trying as many new things as possible. Ae! group is only just barely halfway through our first year (as a mainstream debuted group), so there’s way too much we haven’t even had the chance to think about or realize we want to do. I think all five of us just want to stay active both as a unit and individually, and make the most of whatever comes our way.

Photo Credit :[TOHO CO. ,LTD./CAT PRODUCE CO., LTD. © STARTO ENTERTAINMENT. Used with permission.]

