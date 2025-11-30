Review: Disney's FROZEN in Tokyo

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Based on the 2013 animated feature Frozen — one of the most beloved films in the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios — the stage musical premiered on Broadway in 2018 and opened in Japan in 2021 at JR East Shiki Theatre [HARU]. Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, whose “Let It Go” earned the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the production features more than ten new numbers and follows two sisters whose bond is transformed by the power of true love.

Elsa, princess of Arendelle, possesses the magical ability to control ice. One night, she accidentally injures her sister Anna with this power. Terrified of harming others, Elsa shuts herself away, overwhelmed by fear and isolation. Years later, on the day of her Coronation, the long-closed castle gates finally open. Anna meets Prince Hans and quickly grows close to him, but when she seeks Elsa’s blessing for their engagement, the conversation escalates. Unable to contain her emotions, Elsa unleashes her magic across the great hall. Branded a monster by onlookers, she flees into the mountains. Anna pursues her with the help of Kristoff, a mountain man, and Olaf, a snowman the sisters once created together. Meanwhile, Elsa embraces freedom in her magnificent ice palace, determined to live alone. When Anna reaches her, Elsa’s uncontrolled magic strikes Anna’s heart. Kristoff, told that only “an act of true love” can save her, resolves to take her back to Hans—.

Shiki Theatre Company’s Frozen invites audiences into a realm of snow and shimmering magic. From the moment the curtain rises, the vast scale and intricate stagecraft signal the beginning of an epic journey.

In Act I, “For the First Time in Forever” vividly contrasts Anna and Elsa’s emotional landscapes. The exhilarating moment when the gates open fills the theater with anticipation for the world that awaits. Anna’s bright, spontaneous charm and Elsa’s stifled turmoil intertwine with the music, tracing the widening distance between their hearts.

Then comes “Let It Go”—the moment everyone awaits. As Elsa bursts free from years of restraint, the audience collectively holds its breath. Glittering snow effects, dazzling set transformations, and soaring vocals converge, turning the stage into living magic. Her voice carries a surge of liberation and resolve.

Act II opens with Oaken, whose cheerful entrance ignites bursts of laughter as the crowd joins his iconic “Hoo-hoo!” Even the smallest props in his shop reflect a craftsman’s precision, showcasing the production’s technical mastery.

Hidden Folk of the Mountains’s intricate costumes and the lifelike depiction of melting ice further amplify the realism. Such meticulous details pull the animated world ever closer to reality.

The climax delivers an emotional swell, led by the miracle born from true love. Elsa’s serene expression radiates relief and joy, stirring quiet tears in the audience. The closing moments strip the stage of elaborate sets, leaving only the performers. With minimal lighting and pure voices, their presence becomes even more striking.

During the curtain call, Olaf appears in a festival-style happi coat unique to the Japan production, sending the audience into delighted applause. As snow cascades through the theater, viewers feel momentarily wrapped in Elsa’s magic. Finding specks of “white snow” on one’s clothing after returning home is enough to rekindle the night’s wonder.

Throughout the performance, the dedicated venue allows for immersive scenic design and numerous “magical moments.” Anna’s rapid costume changes and Elsa’s dramatic transformation stand as emblematic examples, constantly surprising both visually and emotionally.

Tomoko Machishima, who played Anna on this day, infused the stage with the character’s radiant warmth, embodying her wholly in every scene. Opposite her, Atsuko Morikawa’s formidable vocal presence anchored Elsa’s arc, enriching the sisters’ bond with emotional depth. Katsuhiro Naiki’s nuanced movements as Sven lent the reindeer a vivid sense of life, a testament to remarkable physical performance.

This is a production that captivates children and moves adults—its universal themes resonate across generations. Joy and tears, tension and release—these contrasting emotions form the essence of live theater, and audiences leave the venue with full hearts and shining eyes.

Shiki Theatre Company’s Frozen stands as a masterful embodiment of a musical that both stirs and warms the soul.

*The Tokyo engagement of Shiki Theatre Company’s Disney Musical Frozen runs through January 17, 2027.

Photo Credit: (C)Disney Akihito Abe]

