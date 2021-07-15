Photos: Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden, Lucie Jones and More Star in LES MISERABLES- The Staged Concert
The Staged Concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy.
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert made its return to the Sondheim Theatre on 20 May 2021!
Check out photos below!
The principal cast of Les Miserables features Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Eponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.
The company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Will Barratt, Cameron Blakely, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Jenna Innes, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Corinne Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Grainne Renihan, Helen Walsh, Emma Warren and Samuel Wyn-Morris.
The Staged Concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, projections by Finn Ross, sound by Mick Potter, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker and is conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo.
Website: www.lesmis.com
