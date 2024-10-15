Interview: WICKED Returns to Japan: Masae Ebata Takes on Elphaba Once Again

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Masae Ebata: Playing Elphaba in the Osaka run of Shiki Theatre Company’s musical "Wicked" (Click here to read Review: "Wicked" - THE MAGIC RETURNS TO OSAKA by SHIKI THEATRE COMPANY-). Masae joined Shiki Theatre Company in 2005 after passing the audition. She made her stage debut in "The Lion King," later performing as Nala in both the Japan and Korea productions. Her major roles include Elphaba in "Wicked", Donna Sheridan in "Mamma Mia!," Aida in "Aida," and Grizabella in "CATS." "Wicked" reimagines the classic "The Wizard of Oz" from the perspectives of two witches, Elphaba and Glinda. The musical is a grand spectacle, featuring Grammy-winning music and magnificent stage designs, continuing to captivate fans of all ages.

You have previously performed in "Wicked", and this time, the show is being revived as the "Most-Anticipated Revival." How did it feel to join such a production again after a long time?

I am truly grateful to perform in a fully packed theater every day. Personally, "Wicked" was my own “Most-Anticipated Revival," so it feels like my dream has come true. I am filled with joy and gratitude, and I approach the stage every day with that feeling.

Masae Ebata

What does "Wicked" mean to you?

"Wicked" is a turning point in my career, and it’s a very special production that I deeply love. I have perform in every location except Sapporo, so I have a strong attachment to this show. Having had the privilege to play Elphaba for such a long time, the role is especially dear to me.

"Wicked" has been famous for a long time. How did your feelings change before and after performing in the show?

We often say, “It’s heaven to watch, but hell to perform,” and that’s exactly how it is. When you watch it, you’re filled with admiration, thinking, "I want to play that role!" But once you're in the role, it takes a huge toll on your body and voice. You must give it your all, or else you won’t be able to convey the brilliance of the production. The harder it is for the performers, the more heavenly it becomes for the audience. Even my senior cast members have told me that. And I truly believe it’s true.

What was particularly challenging, and how did you overcome it?

I’m not the type of person who yells or gets angry in my personal life, so I don't have much experience to draw from when it comes to shouting or expressing rage. But Elphaba is a character who lacks social grace, has many insecurities, and has never experienced love, so she rebels against many things.

That doesn’t mean you can just yell, though. If you force yourself to remember only the tone or energy, and just yell loudly, it strains your voice. I really struggled with finding a way to genuinely express those emotions from deep within myself.

During rehearsals, I worked hard to understand Elphaba’s fundamental motivations, the reasons she had to become who she is, and to internalize them. In Shiki, we often talk about "creating the prelude," which means thinking deeply about the character’s life before they appear on stage. By doing this during rehearsals, the emotions come out naturally.

Masae Ebata as Elphaba (left)

Do you have any memorable episodes from rehearsals?

Since it had been a while since I last performed "Wicked", I decided to forget everything and approach the role with a fresh mindset.

I had grown as an actor since the previous time, so my challenges were completely different. Even though I thought I was performing the same way, I was told for the first time, "You seem a bit too calm, so you can let yourself go more freely." At first, I was confused, thinking, "This looks calm?" But once I freed myself from that mindset, I felt a new sense of freedom in my performance.

When we had close-knit rehearsals with just the main cast in a smaller rehearsal space, I found the acting exchanges incredibly enjoyable. The feedback I received made me think, "Ah, I see," and it all contributed positively to my performance.

Now that you had an opening night, how do you feel about being back in "Wicked"?

First of all, the power of the production itself is incredible. Even though the audience is in the dark, I can really sense their presence and the atmosphere they bring. I can feel that the themes of the show are resonating with them. It’s a reaffirmation that the show moves forward and evolves together with the audience.

What do you want to convey through "Wicked"?

"Wicked" has so many themes, so it’s hard to narrow it down to just one, but I believe it’s a story of love and friendship that everyone can relate to. Although it takes place in a fantastical world, it deals with very real issues, and I hope that resonates with the audience as I perform.

Is there anything in particular you’d like repeat audience members to check out?

Even in scenes where we perform in unison, each pair of characters moves differently, and if you look closely, you’ll see that each person’s choreography is unique. I think paying attention to those details could be quite interesting.

Another fun detail is that no two costumes are the same in "Wicked". Every costume is different, and many of them are asymmetrical, with different designs on each side. While they are fashionable, the costumes also represent the distorted sides of human nature.

In the ensemble costumes, you’ll notice that many characters have "humps" in various places, like on their backsides. These humps symbolize human desires and the darker parts of our nature. I hope people pay attention to that as well.

Do you have a message for fans who have been eagerly awaiting "Wicked"’s return?

We have rebuilt the show from scratch during rehearsals, and we are approaching it with a fresh perspective. I hope you’ll come to the theater, live in the world of "Wicked" with us, and leave with a sense of fulfillment.

Could you share a message for those who aspire to join Shiki Theatre Company or are interested in its productions?

Shiki Theatre Company is all about meritocracy, and with so many productions running simultaneously, I believe that if you work hard, you can definitely achieve your dreams. For those from overseas, like myself, who aspire to be stage actors, I encourage you to take the leap and go for it.

As for overseas audiences, "Wicked" is performed in many countries, but here at Shiki, we put a lot of emphasis on the meaning of each word in the script. I think audiences can experience a deeper understanding and appreciation of the story through the nuances unique to a Shiki production. There’s always something new to discover, so I hope they’ll come and see "Wicked" in Japan as well.

Photo Credit : [Masaaki Noda/ Ayaka Ozaki]

