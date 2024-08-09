Review: BROADWAY MUSICAL 'SISTER ACT'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Musical "Sister Act": The beloved film “Sister Act,” starring Whoopi Goldberg, was brought to the stage with Goldberg herself as producer. When it opened on Broadway in 2011, it was nominated for five Tony Awards and attracted over six million attendees worldwide, becoming a huge hit. The touching story of women from different walks of life who foster friendship through song and music remains faithful to the film. The musical's dynamic live performances offer an exhilarating theater experience that audiences will want to relive repeatedly. The initial 2015 Japan tour and its 2017 return were sold out daily. This time, after seven years, the show is back with new direction and the largest-scale production ever for its Japan tour.

On Christmas Eve in 1977, at the height of disco fever, club singer Deloris, who dreams of stardom in Philadelphia, witnesses a murder. Fleeing from her gangster lover who is the main culprit, she takes refuge in a convent. Struggling to adapt to the disciplined lifestyle, Deloris is eventually assigned to train the convent's choir. The once dreadful choir quickly improves, and the convent, which was on the brink of closure, becomes the center of attention! However, the gangsters hear of this... Can Deloris navigate through this crisis?

“Welcome to Philadelphia!” The resounding welcome of Deloris singing in the club fills the venue. With dazzling lights covering the stage, the opening number "Take Me to Heaven" captures the audience instantly. The crowd is transported to the glamorous nightlife of Philadelphia, mesmerized by Deloris’s performance full of dreams and hope.

In the following number, "Fabulous, Baby!", Deloris’s powerful and confident singing resonates, her high tones enchanting the audience. Her energetic performance solidifies her status as a true performer, leaving a strong impression.

The serious scene where Deloris witnesses the murder is skillfully interspersed with comedic elements, one of the highlights of the show. The contrast of Deloris’s flamboyant persona in the convent creates humor that had the audience laughing. The awkward dynamic with the Mother Superior was particularly memorable, drawing constant laughter from the crowd.

In the dining scene at the convent, the sisters’ playful singing and dancing, using cups and spoons to make music, is joyfully depicted. The number "It's Good To Be a Nun" showcases the unity of the sisters' community while humorously portraying Deloris’s struggle to adapt to convent life.

The remarkable transformation of the choir is brilliantly illustrated in "Raise Your Voice". As the chorus builds, you find yourself moving to the rhythm. Under Deloris’s guidance, the sisters sing with confidence and unity, which is deeply moving. The shy novice Sister Mary Robert belts out high notes with enthusiasm, her growth and voice touching the audience. The vibrant lighting and colorful habits of the sisters also enhance the visual appeal of the performance.

One of the highlights of the show was Sophie Kim's performance as Sister Mary Robert, particularly her rendition of "The Life I Never Led". Her powerful and expansive singing of the climax drew immense applause from the audience. Her voice was strong and profoundly moving.

The happy ending at the church features a disco ball, with the sisters singing and dancing joyfully in the climax, capturing the essence of the show. The audience's hearts dance with the performance, and the finale, where the sisters come down to sing and dance right next to the audience, created a perfect ending, bringing everyone together in a shared experience.

While the first act stays true to the movie, the second act, filled with original elements such as the romance with Eddie, offers unique musical development. With its excellent singing and comedic sense, the show appeals to both fans of the original film and musical theater enthusiasts of all ages. It is a joyful production that makes you happy just watching it. This performance, full of Broadway charm, is a thrilling entertainment that you’ll want to see again and again.

Comments