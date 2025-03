ブロードウェイショーに着ていく服装

Detective Conan: The Escape - Prologue to the Flashback: One of the attractions of Universal Cool Japan 2025, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year at USJ. Participants immerse themselves in the meticulously recreated world of Detective Conan, using both their intellect and physical movement to solve puzzles and identify the true culprit. Players can utilize various items to assist popular characters such as Conan and Toru Amuro, making for the ultimate detective showdown. The event features dynamic live-action performances by real actors, offering an unprecedented level of immersion.