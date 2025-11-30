timelesz’ first album under the new lineup, “FAM,” is now available worldwide

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Japanese boy band timelesz has released their long-awaited studio album “FAM,” marking their first album under the new lineup, now available to stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Watch the Official Music Video for “ONE AND ONLY"

Listen “FAM” from Here

https://lnk.to/timelesz_FAM_1130

About the Album

“FAM,” the first full album from timelesz under their new eight-member lineup, was initially issued as a physical CD in June. Built around the theme of “family,” the release reached the Oricon weekly chart’s top spot with sales of about 600,000 copies and includes 13 tracks such as “Rock This Party” (used in the final audition of the Netflix recruitment series) and the lead song “ONE AND ONLY.” The newly available digital edition on major streaming platforms adds five tracks previously included only on the standard CD version, bringing the total to 18.

timelesz "FAM" Digital Edition

timelesz’s “FAM” Full Track List

- Rock This Party

- Baby What's Your Name?

- Do Me Do Me

- Head Up

- Flavor

- because (Shori Sato / Fuma Kikuchi / So Matsushima)

- HONEY ALMOND

- ONE AND ONLY

- Scent of No.9

- Kimi e (Takuto Teranishi / Yoshitaka Hara / Masaki Hashimoto / Shuto Inomata / Taiki Shinozuka)

- Popcoooooooorn!

- Te wo Tatake Ai Narase

- I’m Home

- Kakumei no Dancin' night

- SWEET

- New phase

- Anthem -episode 1

- We’re timelesz

Digital EP “HANABI” and New Vocal Recordings

timelesz has also issued a digital-exclusive EP titled “HANABI,” featuring the 12-song fireworks setlist performed at the group’s large-scale “timelesz SUPER FAMeeting” events held in Chiba and Osaka. The EP additionally includes new recordings of “RUN” and “Gyutto,” songs previously released under the group’s former formation, now featuring vocals from all eight members of the current lineup.

timelesz "HANABI" in the late summer night Digital EP

Listen “HANABI” from Here

https://lnk.to/timelesz_HANABI_1130

timelesz

- Japanese boy band from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT

- Members : 8 (Shori Sato, Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima, Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata, Taiki Shinozuka)

- Debut:2011

- Reincarnated: 2025 under their new name following a months-long Netflix Original audition process

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/timelesz/?lang=en

timelesz

Shori Sato

Fuma Kikuchi

So Matsushima

Takuto Teranishi

Yoshitaka Hara

Masaki Hashimoto

Shuto Inomata

Taiki Shinozuka

