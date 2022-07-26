The Hippodrome Presents FAHRENHEIT 451 in September

The Hippodrome Theatre will launch its 50th Season - BEYOND LIMITS with Ray Bradbury' timeless classic Fahrenheit 541.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury is adapted by Tobias Anderson and directed by Ralf Remshardt.

Performances run September 2-18 with previews August 31 and September 1.

Ray Bradbury's classic exploring a dystopian world turned away from science, art and individuality has never been more timely. This landmark 1950s novel resonates, even more, today than when it was first published.

In a totalitarian world that obliterates individuality, imagination, and books, it is up to an unlikely hero to expose the truth. Meet Montag, a young fireman who forsakes his world and struggles to regain his humanity as he battles his mentor, fire captain Beatty. Caught between social conformity and the desire to express his own thoughts, he breaks free of a regimented existence and risks everything for the right to think.