THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Star Barry Bostwick at Jacksonville Center

The FSCJ Artist Series will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m., in celebration of the cult classic’s 50th anniversary. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Wednesday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. through fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

The Jacksonville screening will feature a special appearance by Barry Bostwick, who originated the role of Brad Majors in the 1975 film. The evening will include a live shadow cast performing scenes on stage alongside the full unedited film, a costume contest, and a memorabilia display featuring original artifacts and costumes from the movie.

“Rocky has changed lives—not just ours—and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world,” Bostwick said in a statement. “And ‘dammit Janet’! I have made nerds cool.”

Each ticket includes an official bag of audience participation props, provided at the venue. For safety reasons, no outside props will be permitted. A limited number of VIP tickets will include a meet-and-greet with Bostwick.

Now recognized as the longest-running theatrical release in film history, The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meatloaf, and Patricia Quinn, and has cultivated a worldwide fanbase for its interactive screenings and iconic musical numbers such as “The Time Warp.”

The event is rated R, and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Organizers recommend that attendees research the film in advance to determine age-appropriateness for their group.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show International Tour is produced by Scott Stander and The Stander Group.

Group tickets are available for parties of 10 or more at a discounted rate by contacting groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

